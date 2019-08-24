< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. The city of St. Paul wants your opinion The city of St. Paul wants your opinion <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="425434910" data-article-version="1.0">Dalvin Cook splashes for Vikings in 3rd preseason game</h1> <ul id="social-share-425434910" class="social-share">
<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Dalvin Cook splashes for Vikings in 3rd preseason game&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
<li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox9.com/sports/dalvin-cook-splashes-for-vikings-in-3rd-preseason-game" data-title="Dalvin Cook splashes for Vikings in 3rd preseason game" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/sports/dalvin-cook-splashes-for-vikings-in-3rd-preseason-game" addthis:title="Dalvin Cook splashes for Vikings in 3rd preseason game">
<a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a>
</li>
</ul> Dalvin Cook #33 of the Minnesota Vikings carries the ball for a touchdown in the first quarter of pre-season play against the Arizona Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 24, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images) https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/24/dalvin%20cook_1566673250963.jpg_7614494_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/24/dalvin%20cook_1566673250963.jpg_7614494_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dalvin Cook #33 of the Minnesota Vikings carries the ball for a touchdown in the first quarter of pre-season play against the Arizona Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 24, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)" (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images) (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images) (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images) <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:jeffrey.wald@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox9.com/sports/dalvin-cook-splashes-for-vikings-in-3rd-preseason-game">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 24 2019 11:27AM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 24 2019 05:19PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> He's played just 15 games the last two seasons due to knee and hamstring injuries, but was out on the field with the first-team offense in the first quarter on Saturday against the Arizona Cardinals. His first carry went for three yards, and took his second attempt 85 yards for a touchdown.</p> <p>Cook wasn’t touched on the play until he was 15 yards down the field, shook one tackle and was off to the races with most of the 66,000-plus in attendance on their feet.</p> <p>"It was definitely fun getting back out there with the guys. They stepped up in some big moments and made some big blocks. It definitely was good getting back out there, getting a feel for it," Cook said.</p> <p>He spent the rest of the day on the bench, with Mike Zimmer and the coaching staff seeing what they needed to see. Cook’s 85-yard touchdown run is the longest for the Vikings in preseason history, and it’s the longest in the preseason since Jordan Todman went 76 yards for a score in August of 2012.</p> <p>The Vikings beat the Cardinals 20-9 as Zimmer improved to 20-4 in the preseason with the Vikings.</p> <p>The Vikings needed the run. It was about the only big play from the offense in the first half. Kirk Cousins was just 3-of-12 passing for 35 yards, and that’s after a 29-yard completion to Stefon Diggs late in the first half. Cousins was sacked twice, the first time that's happened in the preseason, and not on the same page with his receivers for most of the half.</p> <p>Cousins finished the half with a 39.6 rating as the Vikings managed 130 yards of total offense. Zimmer was not happy after the game.</p> <p>"Disappointing performance today. I felt like there wasn’t much energy. It was really a poor performance, and we need to play a lot better than that if we want to win football games," Zimmer said.</p> <p>The Vikings had five drives Saturday with the first-team offense. The first ended with a Cousins incompletion to Diggs, the second was Cook’s touchdown. The third stalled after a screen pass intended for CJ Ham was nearly intercepted by Terrell Suggs. The fourth stalled on a sack, and they had a missed field goal after Chad Beebe dropped a pass.</p> <p>Cousins didn’t have Adam Thielen with the first-team offense Saturday. Thielen did not play, but will be fine for Week 1. If the third preseason game is a dress rehearsal for the regular season, the Vikings have plenty to clean up before Sept. 8.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Kirk Cousins finished 3-of-13 passing for 35 yards in 5 series today.<br /> <br /> “We’ve got a long story to write here for the season. If I play the way I did today, it’s going to be a long year.” <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vikings?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vikings</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/FOX9?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FOX9</a> <a href="https://t.co/QKBiWuasiJ">pic.twitter.com/QKBiWuasiJ</a></p> — Jeff Wald (@JeffWaldFox9) <a href="https://twitter.com/JeffWaldFox9/status/1165372563297427456?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 24, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p>"We’ve got a long story to write here for the season. This will be ancient history as we get deep into the season and we’ll find out if it was a help or not. All I know right now without that benefit of hindsight is that if I play the way I did today, it’s going to be a long year," Cousins said.</p> <p>Kyle Sloter led the Vikings on an 80-yard touchdown drive early in the fourth quarter, capped by Mike Boone's 7-yard scoring run. The Vikings went for two, and Sloter had Bisi Johnson open in the back corner of the end zone. Johnson caught it, but referees ruled after review he only had one foot in bounds.</p> <p>Sloter had a second touchdown drive after rolling out and finding Khari Blasingame for a 15-yard score late in the fourth quarter. After Zimmer said earlier this week, "He needs to get a lot better," Sloter finished Saturday with a perfect 158.3 quarterback rating.</p> <p>Kaare Vedvik converted the extra point on the Vikings' only touchdown of the first half, with Matt Wile holding. Vedvik tried a field goal from 47 yards out near the end of the first half, but missed wide left. He also tried a 54-yarder in the second half, and missed wide right. He finished 2-for-2 on extra points as Dan Bailey didn't kick at all. </p> <p>Wile handled the punting duties as the Vikings continue to work on sorting out their specialists. If Zimmer was looking for any clarity in the kicking game from Saturday, he didn't get it.</p> <p>"I honestly don’t know. Since we brought Vedvik in, Wile’s been punting good and Bailey has been kicking good. Then Vedvik goes out there and misses field goals, so I don’t know. I’m at a loss on that," Zimmer said.</p> <p>Vedvik himself didn't have many answers for the misses after the game.</p> <p>"You know right away. As soon as it comes off your foot, you know that it didn’t play out the way you wanted it to play out. One of those things," Vedvik said.</p> <p>The Vikings’ first-team defense also got its first look at No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray. The Oklahoma product showed his potential, going 14-of-21 passing for 137 yards with an 84.8 rating, but the Vikings kept him out of the end zone. The Cardinals managed three first-half field goals from Zane Gonzalez.</p> <p>Ifeadi Odenigbo had Minnesota's defensive highlight of the first half, sacking Murray in the second quarter. Jayron Kearse had two pass break-ups early and appeared to have a fumble recovery, but the play was ruled down by contact. Zimmer challenged, and lost, though replays showed David Johnson fumbled before his knee hit the ground.</p> <p>The Vikings were without Linval Joseph, who returned to practice this week, Brian O’Neill, who has missed practice with an injured elbow and safety Harrison Smith, who didn’t practice on Thursday. Minnesota sat eight players due to injury or rest.</p> <p>The Vikings travel to Buffalo for their final preseason game Thursday night. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KMSP_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Sports" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409182" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/vikings-head-to-buffalo-before-roster-cuts" title="Vikings head to Buffalo before roster cuts" data-articleId="425882311" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Vikings_on_kicker_struggles___It_s_unacc_0_7621162_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Vikings_on_kicker_struggles___It_s_unacc_0_7621162_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Vikings_on_kicker_struggles___It_s_unacc_0_7621162_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Vikings_on_kicker_struggles___It_s_unacc_0_7621162_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Vikings_on_kicker_struggles___It_s_unacc_0_7621162_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Vikings special teams coach Marwan Maalouf talked Tuesday about the recent struggles for kicker/punter Kaare Vedvik." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Vikings head to Buffalo before roster cuts</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 05:08PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 08:32PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>On the surface, the Minnesota Vikings preseason finale at Buffalo Thursday night is largely meaningless.</p><p>Most starters won’t play. A majority of players expected to make significant contributions for the Vikings this year will likely never get off the sidelines at Buffalo Thursday night. But for Mike Zimmer and the rest of the coaching staff, it’s their final chance to evaluate rookies and free agents that have been on the roster since mini camp and organized team activities.</p><p>For roughly 37 players, Thursday might be the final time they wear Vikings purple in a game situation. The team has to cut from 90 to 53 by Sunday. It’s their last chance to impress the coaching staff, and they’re not the only ones that will be paying attention.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/predicting-the-vikings-53-man-roster" title="Predicting the Vikings 53-man roster" data-articleId="425835959" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/26/Vikings_preparing_for_final_preseason_ga_0_7618206_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/26/Vikings_preparing_for_final_preseason_ga_0_7618206_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/26/Vikings_preparing_for_final_preseason_ga_0_7618206_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/26/Vikings_preparing_for_final_preseason_ga_0_7618206_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/26/Vikings_preparing_for_final_preseason_ga_0_7618206_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The final preseason game could be make or break for players on the bubble of making the roster." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Predicting the Vikings 53-man roster</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 12:58PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 03:04PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The reality will hit that an NFL dream might be over for up to 37 players after the Minnesota Vikings play Buffalo in their final preseason game Thursday night.</p><p>The Vikings have to cut their roster from 90 to 53 this weekend, with a few exceptions. David Morgan is on the physically unable to perform list, and Tashawn Bower is on the non-football injury list. Holton Hill is suspended eight games to start the season due to two failed drug tests.</p><p>That said, roster cuts are coming. It's the end of the road for some rookies who have been with the Vikings since mini camp, after the April NFL Draft. A few veterans could be out of jobs as well, as the coaching staff and front office ponders who to keep, who to put on the practice squad and who they might pluck from other teams that were released.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/fleck-on-south-dakota-state-we-need-to-worry-about-us-" title="Fleck on South Dakota State: 'We need to worry about us'" data-articleId="425648931" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/26/Gophers_open_season_Thursday_against_Sou_0_7616887_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/26/Gophers_open_season_Thursday_against_Sou_0_7616887_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/26/Gophers_open_season_Thursday_against_Sou_0_7616887_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/26/Gophers_open_season_Thursday_against_Sou_0_7616887_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/26/Gophers_open_season_Thursday_against_Sou_0_7616887_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Gopher football team is getting ready to host South Dakota State Thursday night at TCF Bank Stadium." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fleck on South Dakota State: 'We need to worry about us'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 26 2019 12:46PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 26 2019 07:57PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PJ Fleck isn’t listening to the odds-makers in Las Vegas, who have the Gophers favored by 12.5 points against South Dakota State Thursday night at TCF Bank Stadium.</p><p>The Jackrabbits finished 10-3 last season, and enter 2019 ranked No. 3 in FCS, previously known as Division I-AA.</p><p>“They’re a really good football team. There’s no way around that, and it doesn’t matter. You could put three letters in front of their division, that’s hog wash, who cares? Does not matter, FBS, FCS, Division I, Division II,” Fleck said Sunday. I know that matters to a lot of people, but when you play on game day and you game plan people, that goes out the door in coach’s rooms. They are picked No. 3 in the country, some have them picked to win a national title." The Surgeon General visited Minnesota Tuesday and warned the public about the dangers of vaping and legalized marijuana. " title="Surgeon General visits Minnesota" The city of St. Paul wants your opinion id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minneapolis-mounted-patrol-mourns-loss-of-police-horse-diego" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/diego_MPD_1566956550203_7621070_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/diego_MPD_1566956550203_7621070_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/diego_MPD_1566956550203_7621070_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/diego_MPD_1566956550203_7621070_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/diego_MPD_1566956550203_7621070_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Minneapolis&#x20;Police&#x20;Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Minneapolis Mounted Patrol mourns loss of police horse Diego</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minnesota-teacher-brings-attention-to-amazon-rainforest-wildfires-in-bolivia" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Wildfires_GETTY_1566954893573_7620878_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Wildfires_GETTY_1566954893573_7620878_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Wildfires_GETTY_1566954893573_7620878_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Wildfires_GETTY_1566954893573_7620878_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/Wildfires_GETTY_1566954893573_7620878_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Smoke&#x20;rises&#x20;from&#x20;forest&#x20;fires&#x20;in&#x20;Altamira&#x2c;&#x20;Para&#x20;state&#x2c;&#x20;Brazil&#x2c;&#x20;on&#x20;August&#x20;27&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;JOAO&#x20;LAET&#x2f;AFP&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Minnesota teacher brings attention to Amazon rainforest wildfires in Bolivia</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/president-approves-disaster-declaration-for-wisconsin-s-mid-july-severe-weather" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/20/BLdamage_1563644790471_7537320_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/20/BLdamage_1563644790471_7537320_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/20/BLdamage_1563644790471_7537320_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/20/BLdamage_1563644790471_7537320_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/20/BLdamage_1563644790471_7537320_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Damage&#x20;in&#x20;Balsam&#x20;Lake&#x2c;&#x20;Wis&#x2e;&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;Ashley&#x20;O&#x20;Connell" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>President approves disaster declaration for Wisconsin's mid-July severe weather</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/political-strategist-s-alleged-affair-with-congresswoman-omar-leads-to-divorce-filing" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/GETTY_Omar_1566948964263_7620768_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/GETTY_Omar_1566948964263_7620768_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/GETTY_Omar_1566948964263_7620768_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/GETTY_Omar_1566948964263_7620768_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/27/GETTY_Omar_1566948964263_7620768_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="UNITED&#x20;STATES&#x20;-&#x20;JULY&#x20;15&#x3a;&#x20;Rep&#x2e;&#x20;Ilhan&#x20;Omar&#x2c;&#x20;D-Minn&#x2e;&#x2c;&#x20;conducts&#x20;a&#x20;news&#x20;conference&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;Capitol&#x20;Visitor&#x20;Center&#x20;responding&#x20;to&#x20;negative&#x20;comments&#x20;by&#x20;President&#x20;Trump&#x20;that&#x20;were&#x20;directed&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;freshmen&#x20;House&#x20;Democrats&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;By&#x20;Tom&#x20;Williams&#x2f;CQ&#x20;Roll&#x20;Call&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Political strategist's alleged affair with Congresswoman Omar leads to divorce filing</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/new-app-will-give-u-of-m-students-rewards-points-for-attending-athletic-events" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/10/21/tcf_1477071579484_2194637_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/10/21/tcf_1477071579484_2194637_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/10/21/tcf_1477071579484_2194637_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/10/21/tcf_1477071579484_2194637_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/10/21/tcf_1477071579484_2194637_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> <div class="links">
<h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/sports">Sports</a></h4>
<ul>
<li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/vikings">Vikings</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/timberwolves">Timberwolves</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/wild">Wild</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/twins">Twins</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/gophers">Gophers</a></li>
</ul>
</div> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/community">Community</a></h4>
<ul>
<li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about-us/contact-fox-9">Contact Us</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/bios">News Team Bios</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about-us/jobs/job-openings-at-fox-9">Job Openings</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about-us/history-of-kmsp-tv">History of KMSP-TV</a></li>
</ul> <h4>Follow Us</h4>
<ul>
<li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/fox9kmsp"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li>
<li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox9"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li>
<li class="email"><a href="mailto:fox9news@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li>
<li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox9/?hl=en"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li>
<li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox9"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li>
</ul> <div class="legal">
<div class="footer-links secondary">
<ul>
<li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li>
<li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/kmsp-tv">FCC Public File</a></li>
<li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/kmsp-tv/equal-employment-opportunity-records/">EEOC Public File</a></li>
</ul>
</div>
</div> 