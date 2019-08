Laquon Treadwell's time with the Minnesota Vikings has reportedly come to an end.

The Vikings and the rest of the NFL teams have to trim their rosters to 53 players Saturday by 3 p.m. eastern time. According to Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network, the Vikings are expected to release Treadwell if they can't work out a trade for him.

