Cheryl Reeve has Minnesota Lynx off to 10-7 start style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Odyssey_Sims_selected_to_first_WNBA_All__0_7527437_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Odyssey Sims selected to first WNBA All-Star Game</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <script>$(function(){var 16 2019 06:54PM 16 2019 06:58PM By Jeff Wald, FOX 9
Posted Jul 16 2019 06:55PM CDT
Video Posted Jul 16 2019 06:54PM CDT
Updated Jul 16 2019 07:06PM CDT class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Cheryl_Reeve_talks_Lynx__10_7_start_0_7527385_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Cheryl_Reeve_talks_Lynx__10_7_start_0_7527385_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Cheryl_Reeve_talks_Lynx__10_7_start_0_7527385_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Cheryl_Reeve_talks_Lynx__10_7_start_0_7527385_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Cheryl_Reeve_talks_Lynx__10_7_start_0_7527385_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418537241-418537209" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Cheryl_Reeve_talks_Lynx__10_7_start_0_7527385_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Cheryl_Reeve_talks_Lynx__10_7_start_0_7527385_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Cheryl_Reeve_talks_Lynx__10_7_start_0_7527385_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Cheryl_Reeve_talks_Lynx__10_7_start_0_7527385_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Cheryl_Reeve_talks_Lynx__10_7_start_0_7527385_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418537241" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9)</strong> - The Minnesota Lynx aren't going to let a slew of offseason roster changes and early-season injuries be reasons they don't put a consistently competitive product on the court every night.</p><p>This season might prove to be Cheryl Reeve's most challenging with the Lynx. It could also turn out to be one of the most rewarding if their recent play continues. Star Maya Moore took the season off to focus on family and ministry. Lindsay Whalen retired from playing after last season and is now the face, again, of the University of Minnesota women's basketball program.</p><p>Rebekkah Brunson battled concussion symptoms at the end of last season, and now is a new parent. There's no signs of her playing basketball any time soon. Seimone Augustus has yet to play after having preseason knee surgery.</p><p>Jessica Shepard and Karima Christmas-Kelly are both out for the season after suffering knee injuries.</p><p>Never mind all that. Thanks to Sylvia Fowles, Odyssey Sims and Napheesa Collier, the Lynx are currently 10-7 as they get near the All-Star break. That's fourth in the WNBA.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">.<a href="https://twitter.com/minnesotalynx?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@minnesotalynx</a> Coach Cheryl Reeve on her team's 10-7 start despite injuries and an offseason roster overhaul:<br> <br> "They believe in themselves, they believe that they should win and they play really hard. That's a good combination." <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LosLynx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LosLynx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/FOX9?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FOX9</a> <a href="https://t.co/nSJIbDFkHZ">pic.twitter.com/nSJIbDFkHZ</a></p> — Jeff Wald (@JeffWaldFox9) <a href="https://twitter.com/JeffWaldFox9/status/1151277404758790144?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 16, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>"Somebody asked me what was special about this team. I said it was two things: 1) For whatever reason, I don't know if it's an edge and they want to prove something, but they do believe and they've had belief from the get-go. There's not been a second thought about ‘Ok, certain players aren't here.' The ones that are here have a hunger about them," Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said. "And 2) this group plays really, really hard and we saw that before training camp started in pick-up games. This group plays so hard."</p><p>Fowles, currently second on the team in scoring at more than 14 points per game, said Tuesday it comes down to having a mindset. She also recently passed Lisa Leslie and has the most career double-doubles in the history of the WNBA. She's got 158 for her career, and 66 with the Lynx.</p><p>Many outsiders had 2019 pegged as a rebuilding year for the Lynx with all the roster shuffling. If somebody told the Lynx that, players and coaches didn't listen.</p><p>"It's a system thing. You come in here and if you don't think you're at the top of the best, then you don't belong here. So it's a mindset." Fowles said. "Cheryl don't let you settle either. You've got to come in with the right attitude, knowing that you're the it. I think we do a very good job of reminding each other that we are it."</p><p>Fowles has been named an All-Star six times, three with the Lynx. She says it's an honor and is happy to be heading to Las Vegas for the WNBA All-Star Game later this month. She also won't be doing it alone.</p><p>Guard Odyssey Sims, acquired in an offseason trade, found out last Saturday she was named a reserve for the All-Star Game. It's her first time being selected, and it was quite the gift on her 27th birthday.</p><p>"It's very special, I'm happy. Just being my first time, just kind of letting it all sink in right now. We definitely are looking forward to the weekend, those couple days in Vegas," Sims said. "I'm proud of Syl, double-double queen. Hard to guard 1-on-1, just everything. So I'm just excited that another teammate can go with me."</p><p>Sims has taken on more minutes and more of a scoring responsibility with the injury bug hitting several players early the season. She leads the Lynx in scoring at 15.7 points per game, and is averaging more than five assists per game.</p><p>It marks the eighth straight time the Lynx have sent multiple players to the All-Star Game.</p><p>"I always talk about timing, the timing of her being here put her in this position," Reeve said. "Opportunity, that's what it's about often times with players, but you have to seize the opportunity. I'm happy that it's worked out so well for her."</p><p>The Lynx are currently eighth in the WNBA in scoring at 76 points per game. Fowles, Sims and rookie Napheesa Collier combine to average 41.3 of those, or 54 percent of the team's scoring.</p><p>While most of the faces are new, the goals and the expectations for the Lynx remain the same. It's about winning. That's what happens when you've won four WNBA titles in nine seasons.</p><p>"Everybody knows this organization is a winning organization, so definitely give credit to the vets as well as Cheryl. More Sports Stories

Mannone's PK save a 'massive moment' for Loons
By Jeff Wald, FOX 9
Posted Jul 16 2019 03:56PM CDT
Updated Jul 16 2019 04:10PM CDT

The range of emotions in the final minutes of Minnesota United's match against FC Dallas Saturday night probably rivaled that of any amusement park rollercoaster ride in the country.

With the two teams locked in a scoreless tie in extra time during the second half, Jan Gregus fired a shot on net. data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Mannone_s_PK_save_a__massive_moment__for_0_7526807_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Mannone_s_PK_save_a__massive_moment__for_0_7526807_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Mannone_s_PK_save_a__massive_moment__for_0_7526807_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Mannone_s_PK_save_a__massive_moment__for_0_7526807_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Mannone_s_PK_save_a__massive_moment__for_0_7526807_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Vito Mannone talked Tuesday about his save on an FC Dallas penalty kick that helped lift Minnesota United to a pivotal 1-0 win in MLS action Saturday night at Allianz Field." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mannone's PK save a 'massive moment' for Loons</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 03:56PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 04:10PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The range of emotions in the final minutes of Minnesota United's match against FC Dallas Saturday night probably rivaled that of any amusement park rollercoaster ride in the country.</p><p>With the two teams locked in a scoreless tie in extra time during the second half, Jan Gregus fired a shot on net. The FC Dallas keeper made the save, but couldn't corral the rebound. Mason Toye, playing some of the best soccer in his young career for the Loons, was there for the finish and buried it. His fourth goal in four games gave the Loons a critical 1-0 lead in the closing minutes.</p><p>But the match was far from over. Moments later, an FC Dallas player fell in the penalty area at the feet of keeper Vito Mannone. After a review, the referee granted FC Dallas a penalty kick.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/wolves-lose-to-memphis-95-92-in-summer-league-title-game" title="Wolves lose to Memphis, 95-92, in Summer League title game" data-articleId="418358729" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/wolves%20summer%20league_1563247486244.jpg_7525176_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/wolves%20summer%20league_1563247486244.jpg_7525176_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/wolves%20summer%20league_1563247486244.jpg_7525176_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/wolves%20summer%20league_1563247486244.jpg_7525176_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/wolves%20summer%20league_1563247486244.jpg_7525176_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Barry Brown Jr. #35 of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Shaq Buchanan #27 of the Memphis Grizzlies chase a loose ball during the championship game of the 2019 NBA Summer League&nbsp;July 15, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.&nbsp;(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Wolves lose to Memphis, 95-92, in Summer League title game</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 10:29PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 10:49PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The end result won’t carry any meaning, but there’s plenty for the Minnesota Timberwolves to take away from their experience in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.</p><p>The Wolves were the only undefeated team left in Las Vegas and faced the 5-1 Memphis Grizzlies Monday night for the Summer League title. Minnesota trailed 31-19 early and cut a 17-point second half deficit down to a single point on as many as six possessions. Trailing 95-92 with 0.7 seconds left, an inbounds pass headed to Keita Bates-Diop was tipped away by Grayson Allen, sealing the win for Memphis.</p><p>Bates-Diop had hit a shot from the perimeter seconds before to get the Wolves within 93-92 before the Grizzlies hit a pair of free throws. The Timberwolves were in the NBA Summer League title game for the second time in four years. Back in 2016, Ryan Saunders was the coach and Tyus Jones stood out in what ended up being an 84-82 loss in overtime to the Chicago Bulls.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/how-far-can-fleck-gophers-go-in-2019-" title="How far can Fleck, Gophers go in 2019?" data-articleId="417620104" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/13/Maroon_beats_Gold_38_20_in_Gophers_Sprin_0_7106193_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/13/Maroon_beats_Gold_38_20_in_Gophers_Sprin_0_7106193_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/13/Maroon_beats_Gold_38_20_in_Gophers_Sprin_0_7106193_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/13/Maroon_beats_Gold_38_20_in_Gophers_Sprin_0_7106193_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/13/Maroon_beats_Gold_38_20_in_Gophers_Sprin_0_7106193_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Minnesota's Spring Game had to be moved to the indoor facility at Athletes Village after snow, sleet and freezing rain hit the Twin Cities earlier this week." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>How far can Fleck, Gophers go in 2019?</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 04:50PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 05:00PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The projections are mixed as PJ Fleck prepares to embark on his third season with the University of Minnesota football program.</p><p>It will be all positivity and optimism later this week as the Gophers attend Big Ten Media Day festivities in Chicago. Fleck will be joined by seniors Tyler Johnson, Carter Coughlin and sophomore Mohamed Ibrahim as well as Casey O'Brien.</p><p>Johnson and Coughlin were both named to national watch lists on Monday. Johnson was named to the Maxwell Award watch list, which goes to America's College Player of the Year. He's one of 80 on the list, and one of 12 receivers. Coughlin was named to the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list. The honor goes to the Defensive Player of the Year. Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens dies at 99 