<!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox9.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story412909780" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412909780" data-article-version="1.0">Celebrating No. 7: Joe Mauer's jersey retired</h1> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox9.com/sports/celebrating-no-7-joe-mauer-s-jersey-retired" data-title="Celebrating No. 7: Joe Mauer's jersey retired" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/sports/celebrating-no-7-joe-mauer-s-jersey-retired" addthis:title="Celebrating No. 7: Joe Mauer's jersey retired"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:jeffrey.wald@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox9.com/sports/celebrating-no-7-joe-mauer-s-jersey-retired">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 08:39PM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-412909780"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 08:46PM CDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 08:55PM CDT</span></p> </div> 15 2019 08:46PM <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:jeffrey.wald@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox9.com/sports/celebrating-no-7-joe-mauer-s-jersey-retired">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 08:39PM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-412909780"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 08:46PM CDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 08:55PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/15/mauer%20jersey_1560649585405.jpg_7402954_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/15/mauer%20jersey_1560649585405.jpg_7402954_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/15/mauer%20jersey_1560649585405.jpg_7402954_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/15/mauer%20jersey_1560649585405.jpg_7402954_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/15/mauer%20jersey_1560649585405.jpg_7402954_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Joe Mauer&#39;s&nbsp;No. 7 jersey was retired Saturday night at Target Field." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Joe Mauer's No. 7 jersey was retired Saturday night at Target Field.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412909780-412911004" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/15/mauer%20jersey_1560649585405.jpg_7402954_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/15/mauer%20jersey_1560649585405.jpg_7402954_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/15/mauer%20jersey_1560649585405.jpg_7402954_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/15/mauer%20jersey_1560649585405.jpg_7402954_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/15/mauer%20jersey_1560649585405.jpg_7402954_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Joe Mauer&#39;s&nbsp;No. 7 jersey was retired Saturday night at Target Field." /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Joe Mauer's No. 7 jersey was retired Saturday night at Target Field.</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412909780" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9)</strong> - The Minnesota Twins had one chance to retire the jersey of one of the best players in the history of the organization Saturday night.</p><p>They didn't disappoint. A ceremony for Joe Mauer that lasted about 30 minutes, including a roughly 12-minute speech from Mauer himself, ended with his legendary No. 7 jersey being unveiled in left field. It now hangs next to former Twins manager Tom Kelly. He's the eighth Twins player to have his jersey retired.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">And now it's official. Joe Mauer's No. 7 jersey is retired at Target Field. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MNTwins?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MNTwins</a> <a href="https://t.co/oqcLIuqgK5">pic.twitter.com/oqcLIuqgK5</a></p> — Jeff Wald (@JeffWaldFox9) <a href="https://twitter.com/JeffWaldFox9/status/1140043275946070018?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 15, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>The ceremony had Mauer fighting tears at times, and the capacity crowd on its feet several times for ovations.</p><p>"I was giving everybody with the Twins here, I was like ‘Do you guys like me? You're trying to make me cry every second of the day here this weekend,'" Mauer said. "It's been an unbelievable day."</p><p>More than 30 former Twins players were in attendance Saturday night, and at least 20 of which were teammates of Mauer during his 15 years with the club. Among them were Michael Cuddyer, Justin Morneau, Johan Santana, Brad Radke, Trevor Plouffe, Torii Hunter, Eddie Guardado, Jim Thome and Paul Molitor, just to name a few.</p><p>The ceremony started with the five current living Twins to have their jersey retired – Tom Kelly, Rod Carew, Kent Hrbek, Tony Oliva and Bert Blyleven -- all walking out from left field to take their seats.</p><p>"It's unbelievable. It still kind of chokes me up a little bit. Everyone we asked and the Twins asked came back. That to me means everything," Mauer said.</p><p>Even Hall of Fame catcher Johnny Bench was in attendance.</p><p>Mauer's 15-year career with the Twins on the baseball side pretty much speaks for itself. He was their No. 1 overall draft choice in 2001. He played his first full season in Minnesota in 2005.</p><p>In eight years as a catcher, he won three battling titles and was the MLB MVP in 2009. He won three Gold Glove awards and was a six-time All-Star. He had a lifetime batting average of .306, and hit over .300 in six of his eight seasons behind the plate.</p><p>Mauer played 923 games at catcher before having to move to first base after concussion issues. He played more than 1,500 games between catching and first base. He finished his career with 428 doubles, 143 home runs, 1,018 runs scored and 923 RBI.</p><p>Not bad for a guy who grew up about 10 minutes from where he spent his entire career as a professional baseball player.</p><p>"Whenever you think of him, you think of Minnesota. I think that's one of this generation's guys that pops in your head when you think of the Minnesota Twins," said Michael Cuddyer, who played seven seasons with Mauer.</p><p>Justin Morneau is as close to Mauer as anyone when it comes to former teammates. The two were virtually inseparable in their early years with the Twins, and Morneau often hit behind Mauer in the lineup. He said during Saturday's retirement ceremony he had the best seat in the house as a witness to history.</p><p>He was referring mostly to Mauer's 2009 MVP season. He hit .365 to win his third batting title, with 28 homers and 96 RBI after missing the first month of the season. A year later, he signed a $184 million contract to keep him with the Twins the rest of his career.</p><p>"Numbers don't get retired by fate. They get retired as a salute to a legendary career," Morneau said.</p><p>Mauer was introduced Saturday by long-time Twins broadcaster Dick Bremer. Fittingly, he walked up with rapper TI's song "What You Know" playing. It was his walk-up song for most of his career.</p><p>"It was 2006, a newer song that came out. I picked TI and I had a really good week. So I said if it ain't broke, don't fix it," Mauer said. "Fans would tell me that they knew every time that I came up to the plate when they were at a ballgame when that song played, and they would stop and watch. When I started hearing things like that, I was like this is my song."</p><p>The pregame tribute to Mauer included three videos, one of him growing up with his family and around sports with his brothers. Another featured commercials throughout his early years with the Twins that gave the Target Field crowd several laughs.</p><p>Lastly, a video tribute to his playing career. Everything from his first big league hit to Nos. 1,000 and 2,000, various highlights as a catcher, celebrating division titles with fans and lastly, his last game with the Twins. It also featured congratulatory messages from Terry Ryan, Jim Pohlad, Ron Gardenhire, Bench, Ichiro Suzuki, Giants catcher Buster Posey and Albert Pujols.</p><p>Kyle Gibson was one of Mauer's teammates last season, and tossed eight shut-out innings in a win Friday night. He was on the top step with many of his current teammates during Saturday's ceremony.</p><p>"To get the chance to be out there for it and experience one of the highest honors a team can do for a guy, it's going to be a pretty emotional and fun night," Gibson said.</p><p>Rocco Baldelli never got the chance to manage Mauer, but knows with sellout crowds anticipated all weekend and the Twins being among the best teams in baseball, it's the perfect time to honor the hometown legend.</p><p>"It's just one of those things where it's a wonderful outcome of his story all the way around. This is a great night for Joe and for his family," Baldelli said.</p><p>Mauer was serenaded with gifts before his No. 7 jersey was unveiled. Included were the actual home plate from last year's final game, a glass trophy No. 7 and a congratulatory video and record from TI for Mauer's walk-up song.</p><p>The final moment was perhaps the best. With Father's Day Sunday, Mauer got to throw out the ceremonial first pitch to his father, with his mother standing next to him.</p><p>"It's special. This whole weekend the Twins have been great, trying to include my family and friends. Got my Mom and Dad out there for that moment. <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Sports" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409182" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/Former_teammates_talk_Mauer_s_legacy_as__0_7399877_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/Former_teammates_talk_Mauer_s_legacy_as__0_7399877_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/Former_teammates_talk_Mauer_s_legacy_as__0_7399877_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/Former_teammates_talk_Mauer_s_legacy_as__0_7399877_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/Former_teammates_talk_Mauer_s_legacy_as__0_7399877_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fans will flock to Target Field this weekend as the Minnesota Twins honor former catcher Joe Mauer by retiring his number." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Twins great Joe Mauer reflects ahead of number retirement ceremony</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jim Rich, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 05:56PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 10:45AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Minnesota Twins great Joe Mauer will be honored at Saturday night’s game at Target Field as the Twins retire his number. But, on one of the biggest weekends of his life, Mauer isn't thinking about himself. </p><p>Friday, he kept his focus on others by hosting his annual Mauer and Friends Kids Classic, where children from Gillette Specialty Healthcare get to play games with athletes from all the major teams in town. </p><p>“He’s just so genuine, so special. He’s what the game is all about. It’s how they say it should look – that’s Joe Mauer,” said Jim Thome, former Twins player.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/vikings-quarterback-kirk-cousins-hosts-football-camp" title="Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins hosts football camp" data-articleId="412753878" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/Vikings_QB_Kirk_Cousins_works_with_young_0_7399964_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/Vikings_QB_Kirk_Cousins_works_with_young_0_7399964_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/Vikings_QB_Kirk_Cousins_works_with_young_0_7399964_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/Vikings_QB_Kirk_Cousins_works_with_young_0_7399964_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/Vikings_QB_Kirk_Cousins_works_with_young_0_7399964_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is hosting a youth football camps to help pass along his skills to new generations." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins hosts football camp</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Pierre Noujaim, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 05:07PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 06:02PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Mandatory minicamp for the Minnesota Vikings has now come and gone, but quarterback Kirk Cousins still has football on the brain as this weekend he is hosting more than 150 kids at the Kirk Cousins Football Camp.</p><p>"Really our goal is for this to be the two best days of their summer,” said Cousins. “That's what we shoot for and we want them coming away saying, ‘Football's a great game where you can have a lot of fun.’"</p><p>Cousins' passion for the game began at camps like these and he's eager to pass along the knowledge he's gained throughout his playing career.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/world-cup/thailand-goalkeeper-thanks-carli-lloyd-for-reaching-out-after-uswnt-s-13-0-win" title="Thailand goalkeeper thanks Carli Lloyd for reaching out after USWNT's 13-0 win" data-articleId="412714842" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/GettyImages-1155297100_1560536394224_7398840_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/GettyImages-1155297100_1560536394224_7398840_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/GettyImages-1155297100_1560536394224_7398840_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/GettyImages-1155297100_1560536394224_7398840_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/GettyImages-1155297100_1560536394224_7398840_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Thailand goalkeeper thanks Carli Lloyd for reaching out after USWNT's 13-0 win</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">ANNE M. PETERSON, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 01:22PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The goalkeeper who allowed 13 goals when the United States routed Thailand at the Women's World Cup has thanked Carli Lloyd for offering words of encouragement following the humiliating defeat.</p><p>Lloyd sought out Sukanya Chor Charoenying immediately following the record-breaking U.S. national team's victory. Sukanya wasn't even expected to start in the opener but got the nod over Waraporn Boonsing.</p><p>"Thanks so much, Lloyd. Your words that you told me make me strong," Sukanya posted in appreciation to Lloyd on Twitter, adding emojis including Thailand's flag, a heart and an American flag. "Keep going for this tournament and so on. <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Celebrating No. 7: Joe Mauer's jersey retired</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/juneteenth-celebration-held-in-minneapolis"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/15/Juneteenth_Celebration_underway_in_Minne_0_7402933_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Juneteenth_Celebration_underway_in_Minne_0_20190616000019"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Juneteenth celebration held in Minneapolis</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/exhibit-sheds-light-on-secret-minnesota-school-that-trained-japanese-linguists-during-ww2"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-kids-broke-into-northern-minnesota-schools-caused-thousands-in-damage" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/15/red-lake-school-vandals2_1560649235709_7402856_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/15/red-lake-school-vandals2_1560649235709_7402856_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/15/red-lake-school-vandals2_1560649235709_7402856_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/15/red-lake-school-vandals2_1560649235709_7402856_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/15/red-lake-school-vandals2_1560649235709_7402856_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Police: Kids broke into northern Minnesota schools, caused thousands in damage</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-flown-to-hospital-atv-crash-in-gennessee-township-minn" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man flown to hospital ATV crash in Gennessee Township, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/juneteenth-celebration-held-in-minneapolis" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/15/Juneteenth_Celebration_underway_in_Minne_0_7402933_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/15/Juneteenth_Celebration_underway_in_Minne_0_7402933_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/15/Juneteenth_Celebration_underway_in_Minne_0_7402933_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/15/Juneteenth_Celebration_underway_in_Minne_0_7402933_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/15/Juneteenth_Celebration_underway_in_Minne_0_7402933_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Juneteenth celebration held in Minneapolis</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/search-crews-sweep-lake-george-for-missing-man" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/751FL3WC.MXF_17.08.52.14_1559229093075_7330104_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/751FL3WC.MXF_17.08.52.14_1559229093075_7330104_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/751FL3WC.MXF_17.08.52.14_1559229093075_7330104_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/751FL3WC.MXF_17.08.52.14_1559229093075_7330104_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/751FL3WC.MXF_17.08.52.14_1559229093075_7330104_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Search crews look for man in Lake George</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/exhibit-sheds-light-on-secret-minnesota-school-that-trained-japanese-linguists-during-ww2" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/15/New_exhibit_sheds_light_on_secret_school_0_7402726_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/15/New_exhibit_sheds_light_on_secret_school_0_7402726_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, 