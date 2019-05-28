< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Cancer survivor Devin Smeltzer dazzles in MLB debut with Twins Cancer survivor Devin Smeltzer dazzles in MLB debut with Twins MLB debut with Twins"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-409480900.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409480900");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_409480900_409480404_183482"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KMSP"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_409480900_409480404_183482";this.videosJson='[{"id":"409480404","video":"568885","title":"Devin%20Smeltzer%20dazzles%20in%20MLB%20debut%20with%20Twins","caption":"Devin%20Smeltzer%20is%20a%20childhood%20cancer%20survivor%20and%20now%20he%27s%20officially%20a%20Major%20League%20pitcher.%20Smeltzer%20made%20his%20debut%20with%20the%20Minnesota%20Twins%20against%20the%20Milwaukee%20Brewers%2C%20throwing%206%20shutout%20innings%20with%207%20strikeouts%20-%20a%20moment%20his%20family%20wasn%27t%20go","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F28%2FDevin_Smeltzer_dazzles_in_MLB_debut_with_0_7321830_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F28%2FDevin_Smeltzer_dazzles_in_MLB_debut_with_Twins_568885_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1653709710%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D6iGmW6sasCX_LY-UE0wcCfZ7xjc","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/sports&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fsports%2Fcancer-survivor-devin-smeltzer-dazzles-in-mlb-debut-with-twins"}},"createDate":"May 28 2019 10:48PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KMSP"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_409480900_409480404_183482",video:"568885",poster:"https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/Devin_Smeltzer_dazzles_in_MLB_debut_with_0_7321830_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Devin%2520Smeltzer%2520is%2520a%2520childhood%2520cancer%2520survivor%2520and%2520now%2520he%2527s%2520officially%2520a%2520Major%2520League%2520pitcher.%2520Smeltzer%2520made%2520his%2520debut%2520with%2520the%2520Minnesota%2520Twins%2520against%2520the%2520Milwaukee%2520Brewers%252C%2520throwing%25206%2520shutout%2520innings%2520with%25207%2520strikeouts%2520-%2520a%2520moment%2520his%2520family%2520wasn%2527t%2520go",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/28/Devin_Smeltzer_dazzles_in_MLB_debut_with_Twins_568885_1800.mp4?Expires=1653709710&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=6iGmW6sasCX_LY-UE0wcCfZ7xjc",eventLabel:"Devin%20Smeltzer%20dazzles%20in%20MLB%20debut%20with%20Twins-409480404",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/sports&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fsports%2Fcancer-survivor-devin-smeltzer-dazzles-in-mlb-debut-with-twins"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new Posted May 28 2019 11:05PM CDT
Video Posted May 28 2019 10:48PM CDT
Updated May 28 2019 11:09PM CDT data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/smeltzer-twins_1559102861593_7321834_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/smeltzer-twins_1559102861593_7321834_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/smeltzer-twins_1559102861593_7321834_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/smeltzer-twins_1559102861593_7321834_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/smeltzer-twins_1559102861593_7321834_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Minnesota Twins&nbsp;pitcher Devin Smeltzer shares a tearful embrace with his wife Bri after dazzling in his MLB debut. Minnesota Twins pitcher Devin Smeltzer shares a tearful embrace with his wife Bri after dazzling in his MLB debut. Photo by Pierre Noujaim / FOX 9. Photo by Pierre Noujaim / FOX 9.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409480900-409483168" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/smeltzer-twins_1559102861593_7321834_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/smeltzer-twins_1559102861593_7321834_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/smeltzer-twins_1559102861593_7321834_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/smeltzer-twins_1559102861593_7321834_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/smeltzer-twins_1559102861593_7321834_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Minnesota Twins&nbsp;pitcher Devin Smeltzer shares a tearful embrace with his wife Bri after dazzling in his MLB debut. Photo by Pierre Noujaim / FOX 9." /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Minnesota Twins pitcher Devin Smeltzer shares a tearful embrace with his wife Bri after dazzling in his MLB debut. Photo by Pierre Noujaim / FOX 9.</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409480900" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9)</strong> - Devin Smeltzer made his Major League debut on the mound for the Minnesota Twins Tuesday night, and if he was nervous, he certainly didn’t show it. Smeltzer looked like a seasoned veteran in his first start, pitching six shutout innings, with just three hits, no walks and seven strikeouts.</p> <p>The only thing more impressive than Smeltzer’s debut may be the story behind his journey to the majors. As a 9-year-old, Smeltzer had a cancerous tumor on his bladder. He fought it, battled back and is now living his dream as a pro baseball player.</p> <p>FOX 9’s Pierre Noujaim caught up with Smeltzer’s family, who made the 18-hour drive from New Jersey to be at Target Field for his debut.</p> <p>“I cried,” Chris Smeltzer, Devin’s mom, said. “I can’t believe this is actually happening. It’s been his dream his whole life since he was little and its’s just...here he is. It’s awesome.”</p> <p>“Just seeing him on the mound,” Devin’s wife Bri said, choking up with emotion. “It was just unbelievable.”</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MNTwins?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MNTwins</a> pitcher Devin Smeltzer shares a tearful embrace with his wife Bri after dazzling in his <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MLB?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MLB</a> debut tonight. What a night for the Smeltzer family <a href="https://t.co/qKhIALAZKJ">pic.twitter.com/qKhIALAZKJ</a></p> — Pierre Noujaim (@TheNoujFOX9) <a href="https://twitter.com/TheNoujFOX9/status/1133569809252323329?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 29, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p>The Twins beat the Brewers 5-3. Byron Buxton left the game in the second inning after suffering a bruised knee in a collision with the outfield wall. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) Smeltzer makes shining debut with Twins, throwing 6 shutout innings with 7 strikeouts
Posted May 28 2019 11:06PM CDT
Updated May 28 2019 11:13PM CDT
Devin Smeltzer made his Major League Baseball debut Tuesday night as the Minnesota Twins hosted the Milwaukee Brewers.
Smeltzer, a childhood cancer survivor, tossed six shutout innings to go along with seven strikeouts in a 5-3 Twins victory.
Smeltzer had over 20 family members and friends in attendance at Target Field Tuesday evening. The dream was real life: Minnesota was heading to its first College World Series in program history, since the NCAA started its 64-team format.</p><p>It all became real as Gophers players, coaches and team staff boarded buses on Tuesday bound for Oklahoma City after holding a celebratory send-off at Athletes Village. Ski-U-Mah Sendoff: Gopher softball heads to OKC
By Jeff Wald, FOX 9
Posted May 28 2019 08:59PM CDT
Updated May 28 2019 09:05PM CDT
MaKenna Partain fielded the most difficult routine ground ball of her life, threw it to Hope Brander at first for the final out and what is usually only a dream for most Minnesota softball players became a reality.
The Gophers softball team (46-12) beat LSU Saturday 3-0 to complete a sweep and win its NCAA Super Regional. The dream was real life: Minnesota was heading to its first College World Series in program history, since the NCAA started its 64-team format.
It all became real as Gophers players, coaches and team staff boarded buses on Tuesday bound for Oklahoma City after holding a celebratory send-off at Athletes Village. No. 7-seeded Minnesota will face No. 2-seeded UCLA Thursday afternoon. In her WNBA debut, top draft choice Napheesa Collier finished with a game-high 27 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the field. That included shooting 3-of-4 from three-point range.
Collier led five Lynx players in double figures. Sylvia Fowles added 16 points and 10 rebounds in 26 minutes, while also battling foul trouble. She said Tuesday Collier has been making the adjustment from playing in the post in her college days at UConn to playing more on the perimeter at the professional level. Learning continues for Lynx after 1-0 start
By Jeff Wald, FOX 9
Posted May 28 2019 04:09PM CDT
Updated May 28 2019 04:13PM CDT
It might have been difficult to tell from the end of practice Tuesday that the Minnesota Lynx are off to a 1-0 start.
The Lynx used a 24-10 third quarter surge to beat the Chicago Sky 89-71 at Target Center Saturday night. In her WNBA debut, top draft choice Napheesa Collier finished with a game-high 27 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the field. That included shooting 3-of-4 from three-point range.
Collier led five Lynx players in double figures. Sylvia Fowles added 16 points and 10 rebounds in 26 minutes, while also battling foul trouble. She said Tuesday Collier has been making the adjustment from playing in the post in her college days at UConn to playing more on the perimeter at the professional level. Cancer survivor Devin Smeltzer dazzles in MLB debut with Twins Man walks from Minneapolis to California raising awareness of homelessness, addiction id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/world-health-organization-recognizes-burnout-as-medical-condition" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/9%20P%20-%20WHO%20BURNOUT_00.00.20.07_1559102035715.png_7321832_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/9%20P%20-%20WHO%20BURNOUT_00.00.20.07_1559102035715.png_7321832_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/9%20P%20-%20WHO%20BURNOUT_00.00.20.07_1559102035715.png_7321832_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/9%20P%20-%20WHO%20BURNOUT_00.00.20.07_1559102035715.png_7321832_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/9%20P%20-%20WHO%20BURNOUT_00.00.20.07_1559102035715.png_7321832_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>World Health Organization recognizes burnout as medical condition</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-walks-from-minneapolis-to-california-raising-awareness-of-homelessness-addiction" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/216AO400.MXF_16.38.43.22_1559100854831_7321826_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/216AO400.MXF_16.38.43.22_1559100854831_7321826_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/216AO400.MXF_16.38.43.22_1559100854831_7321826_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/216AO400.MXF_16.38.43.22_1559100854831_7321826_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/216AO400.MXF_16.38.43.22_1559100854831_7321826_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man walks from Minneapolis to California raising awareness of homelessness, addiction</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-soccer-tournament-sidelines-parents-from-the-sidelines" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/TZ%204%20B%20NEWS%20-%20PARENTS%20BANNED_00.00.33.22_1559099237276.png_7321469_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/TZ%204%20B%20NEWS%20-%20PARENTS%20BANNED_00.00.33.22_1559099237276.png_7321469_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/TZ%204%20B%20NEWS%20-%20PARENTS%20BANNED_00.00.33.22_1559099237276.png_7321469_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/TZ%204%20B%20NEWS%20-%20PARENTS%20BANNED_00.00.33.22_1559099237276.png_7321469_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/TZ%204%20B%20NEWS%20-%20PARENTS%20BANNED_00.00.33.22_1559099237276.png_7321469_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Local soccer tournament sidelines parents from the sidelines</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/henderson-roads-flood-just-weeks-after-reopening" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/MnDOT%20Henderson%20Hwy%2093%20flooding_1559051229533.jpg_7318194_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/MnDOT%20Henderson%20Hwy%2093%20flooding_1559051229533.jpg_7318194_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/MnDOT%20Henderson%20Hwy%2093%20flooding_1559051229533.jpg_7318194_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/MnDOT%20Henderson%20Hwy%2093%20flooding_1559051229533.jpg_7318194_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/MnDOT%20Henderson%20Hwy%2093%20flooding_1559051229533.jpg_7318194_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;Minnesota&#x20;Department&#x20;of&#x20;Transportation&#x20;has&#x20;closed&#x20;Minnesota&#x20;Highway&#x20;93&#x20;near&#x20;Henderson&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;MnDOT&#x20;District&#x20;7&#x29;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Henderson roads flood just weeks after reopening</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/ski-u-mah-sendoff-gopher-softball-heads-to-okc" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/Gophers_Softball_heads_to_Oklahoma_for_b_0_7320328_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/Gophers_Softball_heads_to_Oklahoma_for_b_0_7320328_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/Gophers_Softball_heads_to_Oklahoma_for_b_0_7320328_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/Gophers_Softball_heads_to_Oklahoma_for_b_0_7320328_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/Gophers_Softball_heads_to_Oklahoma_for_b_0_7320328_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ski-U-Mah Sendoff: Gopher softball heads to OKC</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3619_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3619"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> 