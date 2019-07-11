< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="417597095" data-article-version="1.0">Can the Twins hold off the Indians?</h1> </header> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:jeffrey.wald@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox9.com/sports/can-the-twins-hold-off-the-indians-">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 03:37PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 04:40PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <figure class="story-media"> class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/GettyImages-1154008007_1562877672947_7515583_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/GettyImages-1154008007_1562877672947_7515583_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/GettyImages-1154008007_1562877672947_7515583_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/GettyImages-1154008007_1562877672947_7515583_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/GettyImages-1154008007_1562877672947_7515583_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="C.J. C.J. Cron #24 of the Minnesota Twins congratulates teammate Jonathan Schoop #16 on a two-run home run against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning of the game at Target Field on July 5. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417597095-417598959" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/GettyImages-1154008007_1562877672947_7515583_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/GettyImages-1154008007_1562877672947_7515583_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/GettyImages-1154008007_1562877672947_7515583_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/GettyImages-1154008007_1562877672947_7515583_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/GettyImages-1154008007_1562877672947_7515583_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="C.J. Cron #24 of the Minnesota Twins congratulates teammate Jonathan Schoop #16 on a two-run home run against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning of the game at Target Field on July 5.&nbsp;(Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>C.J. Cron #24 of the Minnesota Twins congratulates teammate Jonathan Schoop #16 on a two-run home run against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning of the game at Target Field on July 5. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417597095" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9)</strong> - It's July 11, and the Minnesota Twins are the fourth-best team in Major League Baseball when it comes to win percentage.</p><p>Twins fans need to let that fact sink in for a second. At 56-33, they have the third-best record in the American League behind the Houston Astros (57-33) and the New York Yankees (57-31). Last year, the Twins struggled to even get close to .500, and finished with 78 wins.</p><p>Paul Molitor was let go, and Rocco Baldelli is here. After one of the best first halves in team history, the Twins have a 5.5 game lead over the Indians with 73 games to play. The second half starts with a huge series at Cleveland Friday night. It's a chance to get a firm grip on the AL Central, a chance to make a statement.</p><p><strong>Can the Twins hold off the Indians?</strong></p><p>Here is the reality: Nothing really hinges on this weekend's three-game series at Cleveland. Even if the Twins get swept at Progressive Field, they'll still have a 2.5 game lead in the division. The problem is the Indians got hot in June and before the All-Star break, cutting an 11.5 game down to 5.5. The Twins can do themselves a lot of favors by putting some distance between themselves and the Indians, and that starts Friday night as Kyle Gibson takes the mound.</p><p>The Twins entered the All-Star break 4-6 over their final 10 games. The Indians went 7-3, and have won six straight to cut into Minnesota's lead. The two teams have 13 more games against each other, and after this weekend's series, the Twins have seven straight against the Indians at Target Field (Aug. 8-11, Sept. 6-8). The Twins need to play well over the final 73 games, but the path is there.</p><p><strong>Will the Twins make trades for pitching?</strong></p><p>It's the $64,000 question facing the Twins and their fans. Will Derek Falvey and Thad Levine make moves to improve the Twins' pitching staff before the July 31 trade deadline? The answer is undoubtedly yes, they have no other choice. There is no waiver period this season, so the Twins need to be willing to part ways with prospects if their goal is to make a playoff run.</p><p>The Twins have been linked to names like Madison Baumgarner and Will Smith with the San Francisco Giants. They've been brought up as a team to land Marcus Stroman and or Ken Giles of the Blue Jays. They need at least one arm to add to the bullpen, and a starter at the caliber of Jose Berrios would be a big help to the Twins. Any prospect not named Royce Lewis and Alex Kiriloff can't be left off the table.</p><p><strong>Can Miguel Sano continue hitting?</strong></p><p>Twins slugger Miguel Sano started the season on the injured list with a laceration on his heel that needed time to heal. In his first game back, he hit two doubles and scored a run at Seattle in an 11-6 victory. But with Sano, as with many power hitters, you take strikeouts with the extra base hits. He's got 148 at-bats in 40 games, and has 64 strikeouts. He has at least three strikeouts in 10 of his 40 games, including striking out five times in the 17-inning win on June 19 over the Red Sox.</p><p>The strikeout rate is a bit alarming, even for Sano. But he made an adjustment in his swing before the All-Star break, and the hits started coming. He's hit four home runs since June 28, including three in a series at the Chicago White Sox. Sano is hitting .236 with 13 homers and 24 RBI, and he's slugging .574. They'll need his bat to pull away in the AL Central. It should be noted Sano enters the second half on a nine-game hitting streak, and is hitting .343 over that stretch.</p><p>Don't forget that the Twins lead all of MLB with 166 homers, more than they hit all of last year, with half the season left.</p><p><strong>Can the Twins stay healthy?</strong></p><p>Every MLB team goes through injuries, it's the nature of the beast in a 162-game season. The Twins have had eight players on the injured list at some point this season. At one point before the All-Star break, they were without Eddie Rosario, C.J. Cron, Max Kepler, Byron Buxton, Ehire Adrianza, Marwin Gonzalez and Jake Odorizzi.</p><p>Buxton, Kepler, Gonzalez and Adrianza are back. Rosario should return at Cleveland this weekend and Odorizzi will pitch Saturday against the Indians. Only Cron is still out with a thumb injury, affecting his swing. He's third on the Twins with 17 home runs. As with any contending team, the Twins need to stay healthy down the stretch. If a player needs a day off, give it to him.</p><p>To quote former Vikings' coach Mike Tice, enjoy the season. The Twins' lead Cleveland by 5.5 games with 73 left, and it feels uncomfortable given that it 11.5 games a month ago. The Twins last won a division title in 2010. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/Waseca_rallies_following_arson_at_Tink_L_0_7510778_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/Waseca_rallies_following_arson_at_Tink_L_0_7510778_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/Waseca_rallies_following_arson_at_Tink_L_0_7510778_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/Waseca_rallies_following_arson_at_Tink_L_0_7510778_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/Waseca_rallies_following_arson_at_Tink_L_0_7510778_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Waseca’s baseball teams were without a home, and plans immediately started to figure out how to save it." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>FOX 9 Town Ball Tour: Waseca rallies around Tink Larson Field</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 05:23PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 05:53PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It takes a community to make amateur baseball thrive in Minnesota every summer. Nowhere is it more evident than in Waseca at Tink Larson Field.</p><p>It’s Week 6 of the Fox 9 Town Ball Tour, and it takes us about an hour southwest of the Twin Cities to Waseca, a town of about 9,500. Tink Larson Field is the home of the Waseca Braves Class C amateur team, the Waseca Legion and VFW teams and others. Just outside the heart of town, it’s a gathering place for the community.</p><p>That community had to come together two years ago to make sure baseball continued as a staple in in Waseca. It was the early evening on April 6, 2016, and Larson got a call he never thought he would take. He lives across the street from the ballpark named after him, but was coaching baseball elsewhere. The phone rang, and the grandstand that had existed since 1938 was up in flames.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/gopher-defensive-lineman-retires-from-football-after-serious-neck-injury-concussion" title="Gopher defensive lineman retires from football after serious neck injury, concussion" data-articleId="417367072" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/Reigelsperger%20formatted_1562792674157.jpg_7509806_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/Reigelsperger%20formatted_1562792674157.jpg_7509806_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/Reigelsperger%20formatted_1562792674157.jpg_7509806_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/Reigelsperger%20formatted_1562792674157.jpg_7509806_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/Reigelsperger%20formatted_1562792674157.jpg_7509806_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Alexander Reigelsperger)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gopher defensive lineman retires from football after serious neck injury, concussion</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 04:02PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 04:05PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A U of M defensive lineman announced his retirement from football Tuesday, citing a serious neck injury and concussion sustained in spring football.</p><p>Alexander Reigelsperger announced his medical retirement in a tweet Tuesday, thanking his coaches, his family and his teammates for their support.</p><p>Reigelsperger said he was hospitalized for about four days due to the April injury and said he started to contemplate stepping away from the game after that time away.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/tyus-jones-signs-with-memphis-grizzlies" title="Tyus Jones signs with Memphis Grizzlies" data-articleId="417236156" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2015/09/16/Tyus_Jones_visits_Apple_Valley_High_Scho_0_214793_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2015/09/16/Tyus_Jones_visits_Apple_Valley_High_Scho_0_214793_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2015/09/16/Tyus_Jones_visits_Apple_Valley_High_Scho_0_214793_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2015/09/16/Tyus_Jones_visits_Apple_Valley_High_Scho_0_214793_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2015/09/16/Tyus_Jones_visits_Apple_Valley_High_Scho_0_214793_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Timberwolve's rookie paid a visit to his former school" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tyus Jones signs with Memphis Grizzlies</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 08:29AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 08:31AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Apple Valley native Tyus Jones is no longer with the Minnesota Timberwolves.</p><p>Jones, who had spent his first four NBA seasons with the Timberwolves, agreed to a three-year, $28 million contract with the Memphis Grizzlies as a restricted free agent. <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> Cron #24 of the Minnesota Twins congratulates teammate Jonathan Schoop #16 on a two-run home run against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning of the game at Target Field on July 5. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)" title="minnesota twins"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Can the Twins hold off the Indians?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/drinking-sugary-beverages-and-fruit-juices-linked-to-increased-risk-of-cancer-according-to-study"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/Drinks_1562874094607_7515646_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Shelves of fruit juices are shown in this file image at a grocery store. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)" title="635711936_1562874094607-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Drinking sugary beverages and fruit juices linked to increased risk of cancer, according to study</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ultralight-aircraft-crash-leaves-1-dead-in-hawley-minn"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/hawley%20crash_KVRR_1562874564577.jpg_7515746_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo Courtesy: KVRR" title="hawley crash_KVRR_1562874564577.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Ultralight aircraft crash leaves 1 dead in Hawley, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-french-fry-day-heres-where-to-snag-the-crispiest-deals"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/National%20French%20Fry%20Day_1562869048389.png_7515400_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - McDonald's crew member prepares french fries at a McDonald's restaurant. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)" title="National French Fry Day_1562869048389.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>National French Fry Day: Here's where to snag the crispiest deals</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0715_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0715"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2015/11/24/lunds_1448386383751_528267_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2015/11/24/lunds_1448386383751_528267_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2015/11/24/lunds_1448386383751_528267_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Lunds & Byerlys closing all pharmacies next week</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/can-the-twins-hold-off-the-indians-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/GettyImages-1154008007_1562877672947_7515583_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/GettyImages-1154008007_1562877672947_7515583_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/GettyImages-1154008007_1562877672947_7515583_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/GettyImages-1154008007_1562877672947_7515583_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/GettyImages-1154008007_1562877672947_7515583_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="C&#x2e;J&#x2e;&#x20;Cron&#x20;&#x23;24&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Minnesota&#x20;Twins&#x20;congratulates&#x20;teammate&#x20;Jonathan&#x20;Schoop&#x20;&#x23;16&#x20;on&#x20;a&#x20;two-run&#x20;home&#x20;run&#x20;against&#x20;the&#x20;Texas&#x20;Rangers&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;fifth&#x20;inning&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;game&#x20;at&#x20;Target&#x20;Field&#x20;on&#x20;July&#x20;5&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Hannah&#x20;Foslien&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Can the Twins hold off the Indians?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/drinking-sugary-beverages-and-fruit-juices-linked-to-increased-risk-of-cancer-according-to-study" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/Drinks_1562874094607_7515646_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/Drinks_1562874094607_7515646_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/Drinks_1562874094607_7515646_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/Drinks_1562874094607_7515646_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/Drinks_1562874094607_7515646_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Shelves&#x20;of&#x20;fruit&#x20;juices&#x20;are&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;this&#x20;file&#x20;image&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x20;grocery&#x20;store&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x3a;&#x20;Jeffrey&#x20;Greenberg&#x2f;Universal&#x20;Images&#x20;Group&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Drinking sugary beverages and fruit juices linked to increased risk of cancer, according to study</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ultralight-aircraft-crash-leaves-1-dead-in-hawley-minn" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/hawley%20crash_KVRR_1562874564577.jpg_7515746_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/hawley%20crash_KVRR_1562874564577.jpg_7515746_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/hawley%20crash_KVRR_1562874564577.jpg_7515746_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/hawley%20crash_KVRR_1562874564577.jpg_7515746_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/11/hawley%20crash_KVRR_1562874564577.jpg_7515746_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;KVRR" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ultralight aircraft crash leaves 1 dead in Hawley, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-french-fry-day-heres-where-to-snag-the-crispiest-deals" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/National%20French%20Fry%20Day_1562869048389.png_7515400_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/National%20French%20Fry%20Day_1562869048389.png_7515400_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/National%20French%20Fry%20Day_1562869048389.png_7515400_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/National%20French%20Fry%20Day_1562869048389.png_7515400_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/National%20French%20Fry%20Day_1562869048389.png_7515400_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x20;-&#x20;McDonald&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;crew&#x20;member&#x20;prepares&#x20;french&#x20;fries&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x20;McDonald&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;restaurant&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Joe&#x20;Raedle&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>National French Fry Day: Here's where to snag the crispiest deals</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2"> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/vikings">Vikings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/timberwolves">Timberwolves</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/wild">Wild</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/twins">Twins</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/gophers">Gophers</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/closings">School Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weatherblog">Weather Blog</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weatherteam">Meteorologist Bios</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weather-alerts">Weather Alerts</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/morning">Morning</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://myfoxtwincities.upickem.net/engine/YourSubmission.aspx?contestid=184360">The Jason Show</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/recipes">Recipes </a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/toddwalker">Todd Walker</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/gardenguy">Garden Guy</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/community">Community</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about-us/contact-fox-9">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/bios">News Team Bios</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about-us/jobs/job-openings-at-fox-9">Job Openings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about-us/history-of-kmsp-tv">History of KMSP-TV</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/recipebox">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/plus">Fox 9+</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/fox9kmsp"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox9"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:fox9news@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox9/?hl=en"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox9"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 9 Weather – Radar & Alerts</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-9-weather/id438788905?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kmsp.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 9 