<!-- REGULAR STORY --> this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g); a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KMSP"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_416502980_416500801_102065";this.videosJson='[{"id":"416500801","video":"581565","title":"Bryson%20DeChambeau%20takes%2036-hole%20lead%20at%203M%20Open","caption":"Bryson%20DeChambeau%20fired%20a%209-under%20par%2062%20on%20Friday%20and%20has%20a%204-shot%20lead%20at%2014-under%20par%20going%20into%20Saturday%27s%203rd%20round%20at%20the%203M%20Open%20at%20TPC%20Twin%20Cities%20in%20Blaine.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F05%2FBryson_DeChambeau_takes_36_hole_lead_at__0_7479440_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F05%2FBryson_DeChambeau_takes_36_hole_lead_at_3M_Open_581565_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1656971501%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Dj81J_613RAd0czMrUWW1CuvEkCo","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fsports%2Fbryson-dechambeau-takes-4-shot-lead-at-3m-open"}},"createDate":"Jul 05 2019 04:51PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KMSP"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_416502980_416500801_102065",video:"581565",poster:"https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/Bryson_DeChambeau_takes_36_hole_lead_at__0_7479440_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Bryson%2520DeChambeau%2520fired%2520a%25209-under%2520par%252062%2520on%2520Friday%2520and%2520has%2520a%25204-shot%2520lead%2520at%252014-under%2520par%2520going%2520into%2520Saturday%2527s%25203rd%2520round%2520at%2520the%25203M%2520Open%2520at%2520TPC%2520Twin%2520Cities%2520in%2520Blaine.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/05/Bryson_DeChambeau_takes_36_hole_lead_at_3M_Open_581565_1800.mp4?Expires=1656971501&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=j81J_613RAd0czMrUWW1CuvEkCo",eventLabel:"Bryson%20DeChambeau%20takes%2036-hole%20lead%20at%203M%20Open-416500801",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fsports%2Fbryson-dechambeau-takes-4-shot-lead-at-3m-open"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Jeff Wald, FOX 9
Posted Jul 05 2019 05:00PM CDT
Video Posted Jul 05 2019 04:51PM CDT
Updated Jul 05 2019 06:49PM CDT class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/Bryson_DeChambeau_takes_36_hole_lead_at__0_7479440_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/Bryson_DeChambeau_takes_36_hole_lead_at__0_7479440_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/Bryson_DeChambeau_takes_36_hole_lead_at__0_7479440_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/Bryson_DeChambeau_takes_36_hole_lead_at__0_7479440_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/Bryson_DeChambeau_takes_36_hole_lead_at__0_7479440_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416502980-416500386" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/Bryson_DeChambeau_takes_36_hole_lead_at__0_7479440_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/Bryson_DeChambeau_takes_36_hole_lead_at__0_7479440_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/Bryson_DeChambeau_takes_36_hole_lead_at__0_7479440_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/Bryson_DeChambeau_takes_36_hole_lead_at__0_7479440_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/Bryson_DeChambeau_takes_36_hole_lead_at__0_7479440_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416502980" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>BLAINE (FOX 9)</strong> - Bryson DeChambeau kept things pretty simple this week when it came to his preparation for the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine.</p><p>Hit the fairway whenever possible, find the green and make some putts. Take advantage of the par-5s when you can, and let the natural skill take over. DeChambeau, 25 and the No. 8-ranked player in the world, did all that and more on Friday.</p><p>In muggy conditions and nearly no wind to battle, DeChambeau fired a career-low 9-under par 62 on Friday. He's at 14-under par for the tournament after 36 holes, and will be in the final pairing on Saturday with a four-shot lead. He was bogey-free on Friday and carved up the front nine at TPC Twin Cities, which is supposed to be the more difficult of the two 9s, with a 6-under par 29.</p><p>So how did DeChambeau prepare for the inaugural 3M Open? He played each nine once, and spent some time on the range. Even he was a little surprised by how well round two went.</p><p>"Certainly not 9, but it's obviously nice when you can make some putts that you weren't thinking you were going to make and get you to a place you haven't been before," DeChambeau said. "Everything else felt like just a pure rhythm and a very smooth day out there."</p><p>He has a four-shot lead after Scott Piercy, who shot a 9-under 62 of his own in the first round Thursday, had an adventurous second round and finished with a 1-under par 71. Piercy started his round on the back nine, which featured a stretch of four bogeys in five holes, an eagle on No. 12 and a bogey six on No. 18 to finish the side at 2-over par 38.</p><p>Piercy shot a much cleaner 3-under par 32 on the front nine, and didn't speak to the media after his round. Tied with Piercy at 10-under is Sam Saunders, the grandson of Arnold Palmer, who helped Tom Lehman design TPC Twin Cities. Saunders fired a 4-under par 67 on Friday.</p><p>Charles Howell III should be an afternoon contender on Saturday. He shot a 5-under par 66 on Friday and is at 8-under par for the tournament, six shots behind DeChambeau. He had a front row seat for the 62, playing in the same group. Howell has enjoyed his 3M Open experience through 36 holes.</p><p>"It's fantastic, the golf course is awesome," Howell said. "It's a wonderful event, just like last week, the two new events have just been fantastic."</p><p>Lehman followed up his Thursday 67 with a 2-under par 69 on Friday. He's at 6-under par for the tournament, and the 60-year-old will be amongst the weekend competition. Lehman had two bogeys, including the first hole, and two birdies on the front nine to shoot an even-par 35. He had birdies at Nos. 11 and 12 on the back nine to finish at 2-under par 34 on the back nine.</p><p>He's eight shots off the lead, tied for 36th, heading into Saturday's play. Not bad for the 60-year-old.</p><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Minnesota native Tom Lehman, who helped design <a href="https://twitter.com/tpctwincities?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@tpctwincities</a>, shot a 2-under par 69 on Friday and comfortably made the <a href="https://twitter.com/3MOpen?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@3MOpen</a> cut at 6-under par, tied for 36th.<br> <br> "My goal for the week was to be here playing 4 rounds, so I feel good about the fact I accomplished that." <a href="https://twitter.com/FOX9?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FOX9</a> <a href="https://t.co/hhceqzDr89">pic.twitter.com/hhceqzDr89</a></p> — Jeff Wald (@JeffWaldFox9) <a href="https://twitter.com/JeffWaldFox9/status/1147290622740619264?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 5, 2019</a></blockquote><p>"My goal for the week was to be here playing four rounds, so I feel good about the fact that I accomplished that," Lehman said. Now it's actually the kind of thing where if I can play a good round tomorrow, I can actually get myself in a position where I could have a good finish."</p><p>Wayzata native Tim Herron shot a 3-over par 74 to finish at 5-over par for the tournament, missing the cut. Herron had quite the thrill in Thursday's first round with a hole-in-one on the par-3 8th.</p><p>The other Minnesota native in the field, Troy Merritt of Spring Lake Park, is one of 12 players at 8-under par for the tournament. He shot a 7-under par 64 on Friday to get himself comfortably into the weekend. He started his day on the back nine with six birdies, four straight at one point, and shot 30.</p><p>Merritt, who now lives in Idaho, has several friends and family in town watching him play. He said after the round he was heading to Target Field Friday night to watch the Twins host the Texas Rangers.</p><p>"Yeah, I have a lot of family and friends here. I live 1,500 miles away right now, but knowing the area, kind of knowing where to go and seeing a lot of familiar faces, it's been nice," Merritt said. "We don't get that most weeks."</p><p>Brooks Koepka, the No. 1-ranked player in the world, shot a 1-over par 72 on Friday and missed the cut at 3-under par after a first-round 67. More Sports Stories data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/Golfers_hit_links_for_Day_2_of_3M_Open_i_0_7479581_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/Golfers_hit_links_for_Day_2_of_3M_Open_i_0_7479581_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/Golfers_hit_links_for_Day_2_of_3M_Open_i_0_7479581_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/Golfers_hit_links_for_Day_2_of_3M_Open_i_0_7479581_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/Golfers_hit_links_for_Day_2_of_3M_Open_i_0_7479581_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Twin Cities golfer made a run Friday during Day 2 of the 3M Open in Blaine, Minn..." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>‘So typical of Minnesota:' Fans give Tom Lehman support at 3M Open</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By Theo Keith, FOX 9
Posted Jul 05 2019 06:45PM CDT But his four-under 67 in the first round was the lowest competitive score he's shot since February.
With his youngest son, Sean, caddying for him again Friday, Lehman followed it up with a two-under 69 and is tied for 32nd. The two walked arm-in-arm off the first tee Friday, and crowds following them shouted "Go Tom!" when the pair passed by. By HOWARD FENDRICH, AP Tennis Writer
Posted Jul 05 2019 03:19PM CDT By then, Gauff already twice had been a point from losing in the third round to Polona Hercog of Slovenia.
Most players, no matter the age, would not be able to find their way out of that sort of a deficit on this imposing a stage, would not be able to handle that sort of stress and figure out a way. Gauff is, quite clearly, not most players. That much has been established. How far can she go, both this fortnight and in the future? The tennis world is watching, waiting to find out. For many, serving the country and putting their lives on the line for our freedom is too much to overcome mentally.
An estimated 22 veterans per day commit suicide, and it's the mission of K9s for Warriors to prevent that. The organization donates service dogs to military veterans having a tough time. Dosedel said it himself on Friday at the Polaris Military Outpost tent just off the No. 17 tee at the 3M Open: "I don't know if I'd still be here today if it wasn't for him. Featured Videos class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>California turns to clean up after earthquake shakes southern section of state</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/so-typical-of-minnesota-fans-give-tom-lehman-support-at-3m-open"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/TOM%20LEHMAN%20SOUND_00.00.11.17_1562370172154.png_7479689_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="TOM LEHMAN SOUND_00.00.11.17_1562370172154.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘So typical of Minnesota:' Fans give Tom Lehman support at 3M Open</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/bryson-dechambeau-takes-4-shot-lead-at-3m-open"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/Bryson_DeChambeau_takes_36_hole_lead_at__0_7479440_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Bryson_DeChambeau_takes_36_hole_lead_at__0_20190705215141"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Bryson DeChambeau takes 2-shot lead at 3M Open</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/brooklyn-park-summer-camp-hopes-to-catapult-kids-of-color-into-engineering-careers"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/154VI3KB.MXF_12.30.34.02_1562365004087_7479378_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="154VI3KB.MXF_12.30.34.02_1562365004087.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Brooklyn Park camp hopes to catapult kids of color into engineering careers</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0715_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0715"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" Most Recent 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/TOM%20LEHMAN%20SOUND_00.00.11.17_1562370172154.png_7479689_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/TOM%20LEHMAN%20SOUND_00.00.11.17_1562370172154.png_7479689_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/TOM%20LEHMAN%20SOUND_00.00.11.17_1562370172154.png_7479689_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>‘So typical of Minnesota:' Fans give Tom Lehman support at 3M Open</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/weather-blog/tornado-warning-issued-for-le-sueur-scott-sibley-co" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/tornado%20warning_1562368137683.jpg_7479652_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/tornado%20warning_1562368137683.jpg_7479652_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/tornado%20warning_1562368137683.jpg_7479652_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/tornado%20warning_1562368137683.jpg_7479652_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/tornado%20warning_1562368137683.jpg_7479652_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tornado warning issued for Le Sueur, Scott, Sibley counties</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/bryson-dechambeau-takes-4-shot-lead-at-3m-open" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/Bryson_DeChambeau_takes_36_hole_lead_at__0_7479440_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/Bryson_DeChambeau_takes_36_hole_lead_at__0_7479440_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/Bryson_DeChambeau_takes_36_hole_lead_at__0_7479440_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/Bryson_DeChambeau_takes_36_hole_lead_at__0_7479440_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/Bryson_DeChambeau_takes_36_hole_lead_at__0_7479440_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bryson DeChambeau takes 2-shot lead at 3M Open</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/brooklyn-park-summer-camp-hopes-to-catapult-kids-of-color-into-engineering-careers" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/154VI3KB.MXF_12.30.34.02_1562365004087_7479378_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/154VI3KB.MXF_12.30.34.02_1562365004087_7479378_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/154VI3KB.MXF_12.30.34.02_1562365004087_7479378_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/154VI3KB.MXF_12.30.34.02_1562365004087_7479378_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/154VI3KB.MXF_12.30.34.02_1562365004087_7479378_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Brooklyn Park camp hopes to catapult kids of color into engineering careers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ef-0-tornado-touched-down-in-northwest-wisconsin-on-independence-day" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/rusk%20county%20tornado_nws_1562362232233.jpg_7479430_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/rusk%20county%20tornado_nws_1562362232233.jpg_7479430_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/rusk%20county%20tornado_nws_1562362232233.jpg_7479430_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/rusk%20county%20tornado_nws_1562362232233.jpg_7479430_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/rusk%20county%20tornado_nws_1562362232233.jpg_7479430_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;National&#x20;Weather&#x20;Service" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>EF-0 tornado touched down in northwest Wisconsin on Independence Day</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone 