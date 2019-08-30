< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox9.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story426351683" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="426351683" data-article-version="1.0">Gophers WR Rashod Bateman honors late uncle with crazy one-handed TD catch</h1> </header> <ul id="social-share-426351683" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Gophers WR Rashod Bateman honors late uncle with crazy one-handed TD catch&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox9.com/sports/bateman-honors-late-uncle-with-crazy-1-handed-td-catch" data-title="Gophers WR Rashod Bateman honors late uncle with crazy one-handed TD catch" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/sports/bateman-honors-late-uncle-with-crazy-1-handed-td-catch" addthis:title="Gophers WR Rashod Bateman honors late uncle with crazy one-handed TD catch"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:jeffrey.wald@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox9.com/sports/bateman-honors-late-uncle-with-crazy-1-handed-td-catch">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 09:17AM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-426351683"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 07:39AM CDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 09:24AM CDT</span></p> </div> class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/Bateman_dazzles_with_fingertip_catch_in__0_7626673_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/Bateman_dazzles_with_fingertip_catch_in__0_7626673_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/Bateman_dazzles_with_fingertip_catch_in__0_7626673_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/Bateman_dazzles_with_fingertip_catch_in__0_7626673_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/Bateman_dazzles_with_fingertip_catch_in__0_7626673_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-426351683-426342102" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/Bateman_dazzles_with_fingertip_catch_in__0_7626673_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/Bateman_dazzles_with_fingertip_catch_in__0_7626673_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/Bateman_dazzles_with_fingertip_catch_in__0_7626673_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/Bateman_dazzles_with_fingertip_catch_in__0_7626673_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/Bateman_dazzles_with_fingertip_catch_in__0_7626673_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-426351683" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9)</strong> - Rashod Bateman had the highlight of the night Thursday with a one-handed grab on a 42-yard touchdown pass from Tanner Morgan.</p> <p>The Gophers started the season by avoiding a stunning upset with a 28-21 win over South Dakota State at TCF Bank Stadium in front of more than 49,000 fans. The play might not have happened, coach PJ Fleck said, if it weren’t for something that had nothing to do with football.</p> <p>Bateman's uncle died two weeks ago, and he had to leave fall camp to be with family in Georgia for funeral services. He returned to Gophers practice days later, grieved over his uncle with teammates, coaches and team staff, and honored him by his play on the field. The University of Minnesota utilizes mental health services to allow players to deal with loss in whatever way they need.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Rashod Bateman had the highlight reel 1-handed TD catch in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Gophers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Gophers</a> win last night.<br /> <br /> Fleck talked after about him playing for his uncle, who passed away during fall camp.<br /> <br /> “Probably the biggest father figure he has in his life. That’s Rashod responding to adversity.” <a href="https://twitter.com/FOX9?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FOX9</a> <a href="https://t.co/KevRp7rjZ5">pic.twitter.com/KevRp7rjZ5</a></p> — Jeff Wald (@JeffWaldFox9) <a href="https://twitter.com/JeffWaldFox9/status/1167432749206114304?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 30, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p>“Probably the closest father figure he has in his life. To watch him go through all that, go back home, come back, go through grief, bounce back, have some tough days at practice. Open up and talk about it, we want our men to do that. That is why mental health is so important,” Fleck said. “Because that young man can make a catch like that and play like he did today, losing the biggest male figure in his life two weeks ago and play like that, that’s what it’s all about.”</p> <p>Bateman finished the night with five catches for 132 yards and the touchdown that will be seen around the country on social media, if not ESPN. He took advantage of the Jackrabbits’ defense keying in on senior star Tyler Johnson, who finished with three catches for 28 yards.</p> <p>He accounted for 132 of Minnesota’s 176 passing yards, and nearly half of the total offense, which managed 308 yards. Morgan has a new go-to receiver when opponents try to lock down Johnson. Five of Morgan's 13 completions went to the sophomore sensation.</p> <p>“He just made a lot of elite plays and showed everybody how explosive he is. I’m just blessed to have 13 out there,” Morgan said.</p> <p>Bateman is just scratching the surface of his potential. As a freshman last year, he set Gophers records for freshmen with 51 catches and 704 yards. His six touchdowns were second-most by a freshman.</p> <p>His focus is on making plays for his team, and honoring his family.</p> <p>“I lost my uncle, he was like a father figure to me. Tonight, just go out there and play for him. It was pretty special. I know he’s always there with me, so I just gotta continue to ball for him,” Bateman said.</p> <p>Thursday’s touchdown catch was his best impression of NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. There’s probably more where that came from.</p> <p>“I don’t know, all I can say is God was with me on that one,” Bateman said.</p> <p>Fleck sees a lot more in Bateman than a great football player and a great athlete. He turned down offers from SEC schools and has a tattoo of a “Row the Boat” logo.</p> <p>He sees a special human being.</p> <p>“The catch was beautiful, but what I saw was the process leading up to that catch. And when he caught it, that’s Rashod responding to adversity. That’s what he does, that’s why he picked Minnesota. The Gophers beat the Jackrabbits 28 - 12." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gophers hold off South Dakota State, 28-21</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 07:58PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 07:42AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PJ Fleck talks constantly about failing, responding and growing in life and within a football game.</p><p>His Gophers had to do plenty of it Thursday night in a 28-21 win over South Dakota State at TCF Bank Stadium. The Jackrabbits entered the season ranked No. 4 in FCS, and are considered contenders for a national title. A loss would’ve sent more than 49,000 fans home stunned after the Gophers brought back 17 starters from a squad that beat Wisconsin and won the Quick Lane Bowl to end last season.</p><p>Fleck was "very happy to be 1-0" after his team escaped with the victory. Winston DeLattiboudere recovered a Jackrabbits’ fumble late in the fourth quarter. Six plays after, Mohamed Ibrahim’s touchdown from 1-yard out put the Gophers ahead 26-21 with 5:39 left. A nifty two-point conversion that featured a pass from Tyler Johnson to Tanner Morgan gave Minnesota its final cushion.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/south-high-school-football-team-plays-home-game-under-the-lights-for-the-first-time" title="South High School football team plays home game under the lights for the first time" data-articleId="426299750" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/29/South_High_School_football_team_plays_ho_0_7626268_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/29/South_High_School_football_team_plays_ho_0_7626268_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/29/South_High_School_football_team_plays_ho_0_7626268_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/29/South_High_School_football_team_plays_ho_0_7626268_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/29/South_High_School_football_team_plays_ho_0_7626268_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="South High School has been around for more than 100 years but until this season they never hosted a evening home football game because their field didn’t have lights. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>South High School football team plays home game under the lights for the first time</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Hannah Flood, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 10:26PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 10:30PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>South High School has been around for more than 100 years but until this season they never hosted a evening home football game because their field didn't have lights. </p><p>For years, the South High School Tigers were forced to either play home games at 3:30 in the afternoon or find other fields to play on because the facility could not accommodate for evening games. </p><p>In 2018, the Minneapolis School District moved forward with a plan to renovate the field at South High School. Administrators had been fighting for these changes for more than 20 years. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/vikings-perfect-preseason-spoiled-with-27-23-loss-to-bills" title="Vikings' perfect preseason spoiled with 27-23 loss to Bills" data-articleId="426284788" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/29/kyle-slotter_1567130785633_7626217_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/29/kyle-slotter_1567130785633_7626217_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/29/kyle-slotter_1567130785633_7626217_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/29/kyle-slotter_1567130785633_7626217_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/29/kyle-slotter_1567130785633_7626217_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Vikings' perfect preseason spoiled with 27-23 loss to Bills</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 09:06PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A late-game push put the Buffalo Bills over the Vikings Thursday night.</p><p>Despite leading most of the game, the Vikings' loss on a last-minute touchdown by Buffalo, that put them behind 27-23 with just seconds left on the clock.</p><p>The game saw both teams resting their starters but preseason star Kyle Sloter put forth another strong performance for the Vikings. He ended his night going 16 for 24 with 163 passing yards with a touchdown and one pick.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fox-9-s-ian-leonard-shows-off-sweet-moves-in-corn-dance-at-state-fair"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/corn%20dance_1567177739304.JPG_7626890_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="corn dance_1567177739304.JPG.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>FOX 9's Ian Leonard shows off sweet moves in Corn Dance at State Fair</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/bateman-honors-late-uncle-with-crazy-1-handed-td-catch"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/Bateman_dazzles_with_fingertip_catch_in__0_7626673_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Bateman_dazzles_with_fingertip_catch_in__0_20190830123957"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Gophers WR Rashod Bateman honors late uncle with crazy one-handed TD catch</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/gophers-hold-off-south-dakota-state-28-21"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/29/rashod%20bateman_1567132629339.jpg_7626163_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Rashod Bateman #13 of the Minnesota Gophers carries the ball against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits during the second quarter of the game on August 29, 2019 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)" title="rashod bateman_1567132629339.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Gophers hold off South Dakota State, 28-21</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/south-high-school-football-team-plays-home-game-under-the-lights-for-the-first-time"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/29/9%20P%20-%20MPLS%20SOUTH%20UNDER%20LIGHTS_00.01.08.13_1567135563292.png_7626097_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="9 P - MPLS SOUTH UNDER LIGHTS_00.01.08.13_1567135563292.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>South High School football team plays home game under the lights for the first time</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fox-9-s-ian-leonard-shows-off-sweet-moves-in-corn-dance-at-state-fair" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/corn%20dance_1567177739304.JPG_7626890_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/corn%20dance_1567177739304.JPG_7626890_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/corn%20dance_1567177739304.JPG_7626890_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/corn%20dance_1567177739304.JPG_7626890_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/corn%20dance_1567177739304.JPG_7626890_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>FOX 9's Ian Leonard shows off sweet moves in Corn Dance at State Fair</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/bateman-honors-late-uncle-with-crazy-1-handed-td-catch" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/Bateman_dazzles_with_fingertip_catch_in__0_7626673_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/Bateman_dazzles_with_fingertip_catch_in__0_7626673_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/Bateman_dazzles_with_fingertip_catch_in__0_7626673_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/Bateman_dazzles_with_fingertip_catch_in__0_7626673_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/Bateman_dazzles_with_fingertip_catch_in__0_7626673_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Gophers WR Rashod Bateman honors late uncle with crazy one-handed TD catch</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/gophers-hold-off-south-dakota-state-28-21" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/29/rashod%20bateman_1567132629339.jpg_7626163_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/29/rashod%20bateman_1567132629339.jpg_7626163_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/29/rashod%20bateman_1567132629339.jpg_7626163_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/29/rashod%20bateman_1567132629339.jpg_7626163_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/29/rashod%20bateman_1567132629339.jpg_7626163_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Rashod&#x20;Bateman&#x20;&#x23;13&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Minnesota&#x20;Gophers&#x20;carries&#x20;the&#x20;ball&#x20;against&#x20;the&#x20;South&#x20;Dakota&#x20;State&#x20;Jackrabbits&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;second&#x20;quarter&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;game&#x20;on&#x20;August&#x20;29&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;at&#x20;TCF&#x20;Bank&#x20;Stadium&#x20;in&#x20;Minneapolis&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Hannah&#x20;Foslien&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Gophers hold off South Dakota State, 28-21</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/south-high-school-football-team-plays-home-game-under-the-lights-for-the-first-time" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/29/9%20P%20-%20MPLS%20SOUTH%20UNDER%20LIGHTS_00.01.08.13_1567135563292.png_7626097_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/29/9%20P%20-%20MPLS%20SOUTH%20UNDER%20LIGHTS_00.01.08.13_1567135563292.png_7626097_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/29/9%20P%20-%20MPLS%20SOUTH%20UNDER%20LIGHTS_00.01.08.13_1567135563292.png_7626097_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/29/9%20P%20-%20MPLS%20SOUTH%20UNDER%20LIGHTS_00.01.08.13_1567135563292.png_7626097_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/29/9%20P%20-%20MPLS%20SOUTH%20UNDER%20LIGHTS_00.01.08.13_1567135563292.png_7626097_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>South High School football team plays home game under the lights for the first time</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a <h4>More Sports Stories</h4> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/gophers-hold-off-south-dakota-state-28-21" title="Gophers hold off South Dakota State, 28-21" data-articleId="426276403" > <h4>Gophers hold off South Dakota State, 28-21</h4> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/south-high-school-football-team-plays-home-game-under-the-lights-for-the-first-time" title="South High School football team plays home game under the lights for the first time" data-articleId="426299750" > <h4>South High School football team plays home game under the lights for the first time</h4> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/vikings-perfect-preseason-spoiled-with-27-23-loss-to-bills" title="Vikings' perfect preseason spoiled with 27-23 loss to Bills" data-articleId="426284788" > <h4>Vikings' perfect preseason spoiled with 27-23 loss to Bills</h4> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> 