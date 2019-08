After four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Kevin McDermott’s time as a long snapper in Minnesota is over.

In a slew of special teams moves made Sunday, the Vikings terminated the contract of McDermott, who was entering his seventh NFL season after being drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in 2013. The release means that seventh round draft pick Austin Cutting, the Vikings’ last choice in the 2019 NFL Draft, has likely won a job on the final roster.

Cutting, who graduated from Air Force back in May, reached an agreement between the service academy and the Vikings to serve as a local recruiter. He could perform his service duties, and chase his NFL dream.