Amir Coffey staying in NBA Draft, won't return to Gophers

Posted May 22 2019 06:19PM CDT
Updated May 29 2019 06:29PM CDT Share DES MOINES, IOWA - MARCH 23: Amir Coffey #5 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers celebrates a basket against the Michigan State Spartans during the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/03/GETTY_Coffey_1554340353131_6979233_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="DES MOINES, IOWA - MARCH 23: Amir Coffey #5 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers celebrates a basket against the Michigan State Spartans during the 2019 NCAA Men&#39;s Basketball Tournament. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>DES MOINES, IOWA - MARCH 23: Amir Coffey #5 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers celebrates a basket against the Michigan State Spartans during the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) </figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408462530-398616289" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/03/GETTY_Coffey_1554340353131_6979233_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/03/GETTY_Coffey_1554340353131_6979233_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/03/GETTY_Coffey_1554340353131_6979233_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/03/GETTY_Coffey_1554340353131_6979233_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/03/GETTY_Coffey_1554340353131_6979233_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="DES MOINES, IOWA - MARCH 23: Amir Coffey #5 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers celebrates a basket against the Michigan State Spartans during the 2019 NCAA Men&#39;s Basketball Tournament. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>DES MOINES, IOWA - MARCH 23: Amir Coffey #5 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers celebrates a basket against the Michigan State Spartans during the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) </figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 06:19PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 06:29PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-408462530" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9)</strong> - Amir Coffey has put on his University of Minnesota No. 5 jersey for the final time.</p><p>Coffey's agent, Javon Phillips of Excel Sports Management, said Wednesday afternoon the standout guard is staying in the NBA Draft process and forgoing his final year of eligibility with the Gophers. He declared for the NBA Draft on April 4, and had until 11 p.m. Wednesday to make the final decision.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Minnesota guard Amir Coffey will stay in the NBA Draft, his agent Javon Phillips, of Excel Sports Management, tells <a href="https://twitter.com/247Sports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@247Sports</a>. Coffey averaged 16.6 PPG, 3.6 RPG & 3.2 APG last season.</p>— Evan Daniels (@EvanDaniels) <a href="https://twitter.com/EvanDaniels/status/1133873838138298369?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 29, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>The Hopkins native led the Gophers (22-14) in scoring at 16.6 points per game as Minnesota reached the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three years. He scored at least 30 points in three games last season and was named Third Team All-Big Ten at the end of the season.</p><p>Coffey scored 32 points on a Senior Night win over Purdue that essentially made the Gophers a lock for the NCAA Tournament. He scored 18 points in Minnesota’s first-round victory over Louisville in Des Moines, Iowa.</p><p>Two seasons ago, Coffey was named to the All-Freshman Team and was poised for a big sophomore year before suffering a shoulder injury that required season-ending surgery.</p><p>After declaring for the draft, Coffey hired an agent certified by the NCAA to help him through the scouting process. He went through the NBA’s G-League Combine and worked out for several NBA teams, but was not invited to the NBA Combine, which featured several top draft prospects.</p><p>The Gophers will now have to replace their top two scorers from last season. Top five career scorer and rebounder Jordan Murphy graduated, as did Dupree McBrayer, Brock Stull and Matz Stockman. Minnesota's starting lineup will likely include Daniel Oturu, Gabe Kalscheur and Marcus Carr. Other returners include Eric Curry, who won't be medically cleared to play until the fall, Jarvis Omersa and Michael Hurt.</p><p>The Gophers also have a slew of new incoming talent in freshmen Tre Williams, Sam Freeman Isaiah Ihnen and grad transfer Alihan Demir as Richard Pitino embarks on his seventh season as coach at Minnesota.</p><p>Minnesota has not had a player selected in the NBA Draft since Kris Humphries in 2004. Coffey is projected as high as a late second round pick, but most projections have him not being chosen in the NBA Draft. More Sports Stories

Vikings working for offensive continuity at OTAs
By Jeff Wald, FOX 9
Posted May 29 2019 03:54PM CDT
Updated May 29 2019 06:48PM CDT

Cancer survivor Devin Smeltzer dazzles in MLB debut with Twins
Posted May 28 2019 11:05PM CDT
Updated May 29 2019 02:13PM CDT

Ski-U-Mah Sendoff: Gopher softball heads to OKC
By Jeff Wald, FOX 9
Posted May 28 2019 08:59PM CDT
Updated May 28 2019 09:05PM CDT data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/Vikings_continue_OTAs_at_TCO_Performance_0_7326187_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/Vikings_continue_OTAs_at_TCO_Performance_0_7326187_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/Vikings_continue_OTAs_at_TCO_Performance_0_7326187_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/Vikings_continue_OTAs_at_TCO_Performance_0_7326187_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/Vikings_continue_OTAs_at_TCO_Performance_0_7326187_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Vikings host their second week of OTAs at TCO Performance Center." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Vikings working for offensive continuity at OTAs</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 03:54PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 06:48PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Stefon Diggs was all smiles as he flew around the field at TCO Performance Center on Wednesday. He was back after missing most of last week’s organized team activities to address some issues at his house in Washington, D.C.</p><p>Diggs was running routes, making plays and learning the nuances that the Minnesota Vikings hope to feature on offense this season. So why was he so happy? He saw familiar faces in quarterback Kirk Cousins and offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski.</p><p>Stefanski will get help from offensive advisor Gary Kubiak, but he was promoted to offensive coordinator after holding an interim role for the final three games last season. This season will be the first time in Diggs’ career that he won’t be switching coordinators. He finished with 102 catches last season, with 14 of them on 23 targets over the final three games.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/cancer-survivor-devin-smeltzer-dazzles-in-mlb-debut-with-twins" title="Cancer survivor Devin Smeltzer dazzles in MLB debut with Twins" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/Devin_Smeltzer_dazzles_in_MLB_debut_with_0_7321830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/Devin_Smeltzer_dazzles_in_MLB_debut_with_0_7321830_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/Devin_Smeltzer_dazzles_in_MLB_debut_with_0_7321830_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/Devin_Smeltzer_dazzles_in_MLB_debut_with_0_7321830_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/Devin_Smeltzer_dazzles_in_MLB_debut_with_0_7321830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Devin Smeltzer is a childhood cancer survivor and now he's officially a Major League pitcher. Smeltzer made his debut with the Minnesota Twins against the Milwaukee Brewers, throwing 6 shutout innings with 7 strikeouts - a moment his family wasn't go" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cancer survivor Devin Smeltzer dazzles in MLB debut with Twins</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 11:05PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 02:13PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Devin Smeltzer made his Major League debut on the mound for the Minnesota Twins Tuesday night, and if he was nervous, he certainly didn’t show it. Smeltzer looked like a seasoned veteran in his first start, pitching six shutout innings, with just three hits, no walks and seven strikeouts.</p><p>The only thing more impressive than Smeltzer’s debut may be the story behind his journey to the majors. As a 9-year-old, Smeltzer had a cancerous tumor on his bladder. He fought it, battled back and is now living his dream as a pro baseball player.</p><p>FOX 9’s Pierre Noujaim caught up with Smeltzer’s family, who made the 18-hour drive from New Jersey to be at Target Field for his debut.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/ski-u-mah-sendoff-gopher-softball-heads-to-okc" title="Ski-U-Mah Sendoff: Gopher softball heads to OKC" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/Gophers_Softball_heads_to_Oklahoma_for_b_0_7320328_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/Gophers_Softball_heads_to_Oklahoma_for_b_0_7320328_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/Gophers_Softball_heads_to_Oklahoma_for_b_0_7320328_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/Gophers_Softball_heads_to_Oklahoma_for_b_0_7320328_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/Gophers_Softball_heads_to_Oklahoma_for_b_0_7320328_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Gophers Softball team got a big send off Tuesday as they head to Oklahoma for their big game." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ski-U-Mah Sendoff: Gopher softball heads to OKC</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 08:59PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 09:05PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>MaKenna Partain fielded the most difficult routine ground ball of her life, threw it to Hope Brander at first for the final out and what is usually only a dream for most Minnesota softball players became a reality.</p><p>The Gophers softball team (46-12) beat LSU Saturday 3-0 to complete a sweep and win its NCAA Super Regional. The dream was real life: Minnesota was heading to its first College World Series in program history, since the NCAA started its 64-team format.</p><p>It all became real as Gophers players, coaches and team staff boarded buses on Tuesday bound for Oklahoma City after holding a celebratory send-off at Athletes Village. Featured Videos

'Towelkini' combines beach towel and bikini to make laying out easier

Bill that would legalize recreational marijuana in Illinois passes Senate

Top Minnesota child care investigator on paid leave for more than 2 months

Upside of long, cold spring? Noticeable lack of mosquitoes (Photo credit: Tyler Healy)" title="tylerhealy_towelkinipressphotos_052919-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Towelkini' combines beach towel and bikini to make laying out easier</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/bill-that-would-legalize-recreational-marijuana-in-illinois-on-track-to-pass-senate"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/10/05/GETTY%20marijuana_1507235423945_4294761_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A budtender pours marijuana from a jar at Perennial Holistic Wellness Center medical marijuana dispensary, which opened in 2006, on July 25, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)" title="GETTY marijuana_1507235423945-404023.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Bill that would legalize recreational marijuana in Illinois passes Senate</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/top-minnesota-child-care-investigator-on-paid-leave-for-more-than-2-months"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/carolyn%20ham_1552946333856.jpg_6904467_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo Courtesy: Minnesota Department of Human Services" title="carolyn ham_1552946333856.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Top Minnesota child care investigator on paid leave for more than 2 months</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/upside-of-long-cold-spring-noticeable-lack-of-mosquitoes"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/6-P-MOSQUITO%20PEST%20CONTROL%20_00.00.52.00_1559168346991.png_7325706_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Mosquito generic"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Upside of long, cold spring? Most Recent

Amir Coffey staying in NBA Draft, won't return to Gophers

Bill that would legalize recreational marijuana in Illinois passes Senate

Coffee shop workers help police pull ducklings from drain in Ramsey, Minn

Top Minnesota child care investigator on paid leave for more than 2 months

Upside of long, cold spring? Noticeable lack of mosquitoes https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/03/GETTY_Coffey_1554340353131_6979233_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/03/GETTY_Coffey_1554340353131_6979233_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/03/GETTY_Coffey_1554340353131_6979233_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="DES&#x20;MOINES&#x2c;&#x20;IOWA&#x20;-&#x20;MARCH&#x20;23&#x3a;&#x20;Amir&#x20;Coffey&#x20;&#x23;5&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Minnesota&#x20;Golden&#x20;Gophers&#x20;celebrates&#x20;a&#x20;basket&#x20;against&#x20;the&#x20;Michigan&#x20;State&#x20;Spartans&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;2019&#x20;NCAA&#x20;Men&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Basketball&#x20;Tournament&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Jamie&#x20;Squire&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;&#x0a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Amir Coffey staying in NBA Draft, won't return to Gophers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/bill-that-would-legalize-recreational-marijuana-in-illinois-on-track-to-pass-senate" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/10/05/GETTY%20marijuana_1507235423945_4294761_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/10/05/GETTY%20marijuana_1507235423945_4294761_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/10/05/GETTY%20marijuana_1507235423945_4294761_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/10/05/GETTY%20marijuana_1507235423945_4294761_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/10/05/GETTY%20marijuana_1507235423945_4294761_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;budtender&#x20;pours&#x20;marijuana&#x20;from&#x20;a&#x20;jar&#x20;at&#x20;Perennial&#x20;Holistic&#x20;Wellness&#x20;Center&#x20;medical&#x20;marijuana&#x20;dispensary&#x2c;&#x20;which&#x20;opened&#x20;in&#x20;2006&#x2c;&#x20;on&#x20;July&#x20;25&#x2c;&#x20;2012&#x20;in&#x20;Los&#x20;Angeles&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;David&#x20;McNew&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bill that would legalize recreational marijuana in Illinois passes Senate</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/coffee-shop-workers-help-police-pull-ducklings-from-drain-in-ramsey-minn" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/storm%20drain%20ducklings_1559168937721.jpg_7325927_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/storm%20drain%20ducklings_1559168937721.jpg_7325927_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/storm%20drain%20ducklings_1559168937721.jpg_7325927_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/storm%20drain%20ducklings_1559168937721.jpg_7325927_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/storm%20drain%20ducklings_1559168937721.jpg_7325927_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Coffee shop workers help police pull ducklings from drain in Ramsey, Minn</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/top-minnesota-child-care-investigator-on-paid-leave-for-more-than-2-months" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/carolyn%20ham_1552946333856.jpg_6904467_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/carolyn%20ham_1552946333856.jpg_6904467_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/carolyn%20ham_1552946333856.jpg_6904467_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/carolyn%20ham_1552946333856.jpg_6904467_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/carolyn%20ham_1552946333856.jpg_6904467_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Minnesota&#x20;Department&#x20;of&#x20;Human&#x20;Services" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Top Minnesota child care investigator on paid leave for more than 2 months</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/upside-of-long-cold-spring-noticeable-lack-of-mosquitoes" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/6-P-MOSQUITO%20PEST%20CONTROL%20_00.00.52.00_1559168346991.png_7325706_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/6-P-MOSQUITO%20PEST%20CONTROL%20_00.00.52.00_1559168346991.png_7325706_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/6-P-MOSQUITO%20PEST%20CONTROL%20_00.00.52.00_1559168346991.png_7325706_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/6-P-MOSQUITO%20PEST%20CONTROL%20_00.00.52.00_1559168346991.png_7325706_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/6-P-MOSQUITO%20PEST%20CONTROL%20_00.00.52.00_1559168346991.png_7325706_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Upside of long, cold spring? 