DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 26: Head coach P.J. Fleck of the Minnesota Golden Gophers raises the trophy after winning the Quick Lane Bowl. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/02/21/GettyImages-1087059064_1550785121325_6806277_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/02/21/GettyImages-1087059064_1550785121325_6806277_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 26: Head coach P.J. DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 26: Head coach P.J. Fleck of the Minnesota Golden Gophers raises the trophy after winning the Quick Lane Bowl. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 01:21PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 01:24PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415714311" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9)</strong> - University of Minnesota football coach PJ Fleck received his highest rated commitment on Sunday as Daniel Jackson announced he'll play for the Gophers, starting in 2020.</p><p>Jackson, a wide receiver out of Bishop Miege High School in Kansas, is a consensus 4-star recruit and is ranked No. 200 in the ESPN300 player rankings. He becomes the highest rated player in Fleck's 2020 recruiting class, which now has 22 verbal commitments. The early National Signing Day for high school seniors is in December.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Home〽️💛 <a href="https://t.co/ib4jnOKcb0">pic.twitter.com/ib4jnOKcb0</a></p> — Daniel R Jackson3️⃣ (@25DanielJackson) <a href="https://twitter.com/25DanielJackson/status/1145497853940379648?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 1, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>Jackson had offers from Wisconsin, Iowa, Iowa State, Notre Dame and others.</p><p>Fleck recently hosted his "Summer Splash," which featured official visits to Minnesota for several high school recruits. A total of 12 players gave Fleck their verbal commitment at the time, and after Jackson's announcement, the Gophers have three scholarships left for the 2020 class.</p><p>With Jackson's addition, Minnesota moves up to No. 20 in the nation in the 247Sports rankings.</p><p>It's a big pick-up for Fleck, with standout wide receiver Tyler Johnson entering his senior season with the Gophers. Rashod Bateman is back for his sophomore year after finishing 2018 with 51 catches for more than 700 yards and six touchdowns. Chris Autman-Bell also had 28 catches for 449 yards as a redshirt freshman.</p><p>Fleck is entering his third year with the Gophers, who finished last season 7-6 with a signature 37-15 win at Wisconsin. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Wolves lose out on star guard D'Angelo Russell</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 01:47PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 01:49PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Gersson Rosas is looking to make his first major splash in NBA free agency as the new leader of the Timberwolves’ front office.</p><p>It hasn’t happened, at least not yet. The Timberwolves appeared to be the front-runner for emerging star guard D’Angelo Russell, who is entering his fifth NBA season. He was drafted by the L.A. Lakers and spent the last two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets.</p><p>Russell is close friends with Timberwolves star center Karl-Anthony Towns, and even reportedly took a helicopter trip over L.A. on Sunday while meeting with Timberwolves executives. But reports emerged late Sunday night that Russell was heading to the Golden State Warriors via a sign-and-trade.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/fox-9-challenges-minnesota-united-to-fifa-faceoff" title="FOX 9 challenges Minnesota United to FIFA faceoff" data-articleId="415609262" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/30/FOX_9_challenges_Minnesota_United_to_FIF_0_7459356_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/30/FOX_9_challenges_Minnesota_United_to_FIF_0_7459356_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/30/FOX_9_challenges_Minnesota_United_to_FIF_0_7459356_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/30/FOX_9_challenges_Minnesota_United_to_FIF_0_7459356_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/30/FOX_9_challenges_Minnesota_United_to_FIF_0_7459356_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Minnesota United put on an offensive clinic on Saturday, laying down an impressive 7-1 beatdown on FC Cincinnati. But, were they up for another challenge?" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>FOX 9 challenges Minnesota United to FIFA faceoff</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 07:53PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 10:06PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Minnesota United put on an offensive clinic on Saturday, laying down an impressive 7-1 beatdown on FC Cincinnati. But, were they up for another challenge?</p><p>FOX 9's Pierre Noujaim sat down recently with a few of the players for a challenge in the virtual world. He wanted to see if the team was just playing the FIFA video game as they were on the field.</p><p>Hit play to see that matchup.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/twins-pitcher-jake-odorizzi-named-to-2019-all-star-team" title="Twins pitcher Jake Odorizzi named to 2019 All-Star team" data-articleId="415595970" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/30/Jake%20Odorizzi_1561936194192.jpg_7459024_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/30/Jake%20Odorizzi_1561936194192.jpg_7459024_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/30/Jake%20Odorizzi_1561936194192.jpg_7459024_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/30/Jake%20Odorizzi_1561936194192.jpg_7459024_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/30/Jake%20Odorizzi_1561936194192.jpg_7459024_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sunday, Minnesota Twins pitcher Jake Odorizzi was named to the 2019 American League All-Star team.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Twins pitcher Jake Odorizzi named to 2019 All-Star team</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 06:05PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 08:22PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Sunday the pitchers and reserve players were announced for the 2019 All-Star game, and the Minnesota Twins will be sending one more player to Cleveland: Starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi.</p><p>Odorizzi, who is 10-3 in 16 starts with a 2.73 earned run average, will join shortstop Jorge Polanco, who will start the game, as the only players representing the Twins at the Mid-Summer Classic. Odorizzi has 94 strikeouts and 27 walks in 16 starts, 85 2/3 innings pitched.</p><p>Polanco learned during Thursday's 5-2 loss in 18 innings to the Tampa Bay Rays that he had won the voting to be the starting shortstop in the All-Star Game. He's the first Twins player to earn a starting spot since Joe Mauer in 2013. Polanco has had a strong start after missing the first 80 games of last season due to a suspension for testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span 