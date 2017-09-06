NFL postpones Dolphins-Bucs opener due to Irma

- The Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are no longer in limbo.



The NFL announced on Wednesday morning the Dolphins-Bucs opener, originally scheduled in Miami on Sunday, will be postponed to November 19, due to the potential impact of Hurricane Irma in South Florida. It will still be played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Week 11 was previously an open date for clubs. This means both teams will play 16 games in a row, with no bye week.



“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone in the impacted area,” according to an NFL statement.

Link: Track Irma on MyFoxHurricane.com