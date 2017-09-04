Gophers ranked No. 1 in college volleyball poll

- The Gophers are No. 1 in the nation! The University of Minnesota volleyball moved from No. 2 to No. 1 in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association poll.

The Gophers claimed the No. 1 ranking with three wins last weekend, while Stanford lost to Penn State. The Gophers defeated West Virginia, UTSA and Tennessee in the Diet Coke Classic as Stephanie Samedy was named the tournament MVP. Samantha Seliger-Swenson and Molly Lohman were named all-tournament team.

The last time the Gophers were ranked No. 1 was just last season in the 2016. Minnesota entered the 2016 NCAA tournament as the No. 1 ranked team and was also ranked No. 1 during the Oct. 3, 2016 poll. Prior to last year's No. 1 rankings, Minnesota was last ranked No. 1 in 2004.

Florida is ranked No. 2 in this week’s poll, followed by Penn State, Stanford and Texas.

The Gophers travels to Texas this week for the American Campus Classic, facing Denver, Texas A&M Corpus Christi, and No. 5 Texas. All matches are streaming through ESPN3.

AVCA Coaches Poll, Sept. 4

(First place votes)

1. Minnesota (29)

2. Florida (21)

3. Penn State (12)

4. Stanford (1)

5. Texas (1)

6. Wisconsin

7. Kansas

8. Washington

9. Creighton

10. BYU

11. UCLA

12. Nebraska

13. Kentucky

14. Oregon

15. San Diego

16. Michigan

17. Purdue

18. Utah

19. Southern California

20. Florida State

21. Michigan State

22. Iowa State

23. Wichita State

24. Ohio State

25. Colorado State

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: North Carolina 111; Northern Iowa 60; Illinois 44; Washington State 24; Western Kentucky 11; Missouri State 10; Miami (FL) 9; Lipscomb 8; Cal Poly 6; Baylor 4