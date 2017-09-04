Atlanta Falcons release former Gophers DT Ra'Shede Hageman

- The Atlanta Falcons have released defensive tackle Ra’Shede Hageman “after a thorough investigative process” related to domestic violence-related charges filed in Georgia. Hageman was drafted with the No. 37 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of the University of Minnesota and played three seasons with the Falcons.

The Falcons released the following statement on Monday: "The Atlanta Falcons today terminated the contract of Ra’Shede Hageman, who was placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List on Sept. 2. The organizational decision to move forward without Hageman was made by the Falcons after a thorough investigative process by local authorities."

The NFL placed Hageman on the Commissioner’s Exempt List as a result of domestic violence-related charges filed by prosecutors in DeKalb County, Georgia following a March 2016 incident. The criminal proceeding concluded in late August, and the league’s investigation remains pending.