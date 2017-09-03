Minnesota Twins make a big comeback

- Despite losing a three game series to the Kansas City Royals this weekend, the Twins are well on their way to the post season.

Minnesota is in the race for the wild card, with only the Yankees ahead of them.

The team’s post-season potential is impressive considering where they were last year. In 2016, the Twins set a team record for the most losses in a season. Finishing the season with 103 losses, they were the worst team in baseball.

“It’s been hard my entire life watching them, but they’re easier to watch now,” said Twins fan Eric Quiring.

After last year’s performance, the franchise hired new leadership. Derek Falvey took over as chief baseball officer, while Thad Levine became general manager. While young in age, both played college ball and were hired from other MLB teams—Levine from Texas, Falvey from Cleveland.

“I don’t think anything has changed other than our young players are growing up and on the cusp of being spectacular,” said Quiring. “We got Escobar, Polanco and Buxton that are young guys that are finally playing to their potential.”

Their race to snag a playoff spot appears to be drawing the crowds. Around 32,000 people attended Sunday’s matchup against the Royals. It is only the fourth time this season the Twins have drawn back-to-back crowds of more than 30,000.

The Twins still have 25 games left in the regular season.

