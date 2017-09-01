Brothers, aged 13 and 14, commit to Gophers hockey

- Hockey phenoms Chaz and Cruz Lucius may not be old enough to drive, but they're already going places.

Thursday, 14-year-old Chaz and 13-year-old Cruz of Grant, Minnesota both committed to the University of Minnesota, according to their coaches. They currently play at Gentry Academy, a private school in Vadnais Heights. They are both forwards, Chaz at center and Cruz at right wing.

"Cruz is the best passer and Chaz is the best shooter," said the brothers' longtime coach Billy Hengen. "Together they are like peanut butter and jelly. They have amazing chemistry."

Gentry Academy Athletic Director Joe Jensen say the two have been turning heads from a young age.

"It started from when they were eight, nine years old," said Jensen.

Hengen says the Gophers weren't the only programs looking to sign the duo. He says two other schools were ready to commit the brothers.

Due to NCAA rules, the University of Minnesota can't comment on the commitment until they sign a National Letter of Intent. However the same day they committed, Gophers Hockey Assistant Coach Scott Bell tweeted, "Landed a big one today! Welcome to the Gophers!"

The boys' coaches say they believe the brothers are the youngest to verbally commit to the Gophers' hockey team.

"So proud they were recognized for their talents," said Hengen. "The Gophers are lucky to get them."