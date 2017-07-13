Bartolo Colon to make Twins' debut with AAA Rochester
MINNEAPOLIS (KMSP) - Bartolo Colon is on pace for a career worst season as he makes his first start at AAA Rochester Thursday, his debut with the Twins' organization.
He decided on Minnesota after deciding not to return to the Mets, where he went 44-34 as a mainstay in the rotation.
With current issues in the Twins' rotation Manager Paul Molitor thinks Colon could add an element to the roster if he can stay healthy and come out with a good showing in AAA ball.
Colon's 8.14 ERA in 2017 is worse than any pitcher that has