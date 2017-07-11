Twins closer Brandon Kintzler shines in MLB All-Star Game debut

Brandon Kintzler #27 of the Minnesota Twins reacts after getting the final out against the Chicago White Sox in the ninth inning on April 7, 2017 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Twins won 3-1. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

- Twins closer Brandon Kintzler made his debut in the MLB All-Star Game Tuesday evening on Fox 9, pitching a perfect fifth inning with three ground ball outs in just 11 pitches. It’s been a classic rags-to-riches story for the former St. Paul Saint, at one point working in an ice cream shop and turning down a role in the movie Moneyball to play in a minor league all star game--all while never losing hope.

Kintzler sat down with Fox 9 Sports Director Jim Rich Sunday before the All-Star Game to talk about his unconventional path and the things that have kept him on track throughout his career.

