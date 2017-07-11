Twins closer Brandon Kintzler shines in MLB All-Star Game debut
MINNEAPOLIS (KMSP) - Twins closer Brandon Kintzler made his debut in the MLB All-Star Game Tuesday evening on Fox 9, pitching a perfect fifth inning with three ground ball outs in just 11 pitches. It’s been a classic rags-to-riches story for the former St. Paul Saint, at one point working in an ice cream shop and turning down a role in the movie Moneyball to play in a minor league all star game--all while never losing hope.
Kintzler sat down with Fox 9 Sports Director Jim Rich Sunday before the All-Star Game to talk about his unconventional path and the things that have kept him on track throughout his career.
