Timberwolves introduce Jimmy Butler at Mall of America

- The Minnesota Timberwolves are introducing new acquisition Jimmy Butler at news conference at Mall of America. The event begins at 11 a.m. CT and live streaming is available at fox9.com/live and facebook.com/fox9kmsp.

The Timberwolves acquired Butler in a blockbuster trade that materialized just minutes into the June 22 NBA Draft. Minnesota traded Zach Lavine, last year's first round pick Kris Dunn, and the No. 7 overall pick in this year's draft to the Chicago Bulls for Butler and Chicago's No. 16 overall pick. The Timberwolves selected Lauri Markkanen with the No. 7 pick, sending Markkanen to Chicago

The trade reunites Jimmy Butler with current Timberwolves and former Bulls head coach Tom Thibodeau.

The Timberwolves added 6'11 center Justin Patton of Creighton with the No. 16 overall pick via Chicago. Patton was introduced earlier this week.