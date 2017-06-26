Kevin Millar hits home run in special at-bat for St. Paul Saints

- It was a pretty magical night CHS Field as the St. Paul Saints welcomed back former Boston Red Sox World Series champion Kevin Millar.

But Millar wasn't there just for show. The 45-year-old made the most of his one at-bat, crushing a two-run home run in the bottom of the second inning. It turned out to be a key home run as the Saints went on to beat Winnipeg 8-6.

“Probably one of the best feelings I've had in a long time,” Millar said.

Millar was part of the team's 25th anniversary, where they brought players back from the 1993 team.

Millar hit 18 home runs in 2004, helping the Red Sox win their first World Series in 86 years. Millaw was part of the magical 9th inning rally in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series, drawing a walk against New York Yankees closer Mariano Rivera.

