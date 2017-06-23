Eden Prairie's Casey Mittelstadt drafted by Buffalo Sabres

- Eden Prairie High School standout forward Casey Mittelstadt is headed to the NHL straight out of high school.

For the eighth overall pick in the NHL Draft, Buffalo Sabres picked Mittelstadt. He was the first American selected in the draft.

Going into the draft, he was ranked as the third best player available in North America.

Mittelstadt was named Mr. Hockey for his outstanding season with the Eagles, leading them to the state tournament championship game by scoring 64 points in just 25 games.

The recent graduate is committed to the University of Minnesota.