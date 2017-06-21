Burnsville's Sam Carlson officially signs with Seattle Mariners

- Burnsville pitcher Sam Carlson is officially a Seattle Mariner.

Instead of heading to college at the University of Florida, the recent Burnsville High grad will be joining the Mariners organization.

The Mariners selected the right handed pitcher with the 55th overall pick in the MLB draft. He was the team's second pick in the draft.

Carlson made the rounds in the clubhouse on Wednesday.

