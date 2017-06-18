NHL Expansion Draft: Minnesota Wild available and protected list

- The Minnesota Wild released its official list of players that will be protected from the NHL Expansion Draft, as well as its list of players that will be available to the new Las Vegas Golden Knights franchise.

PROTECTED PLAYERS

Forwards: Charlie Coyle, Mikael Granlund, Mikko Koivu, Nino Niederreiter, Zach Parise, Jason Pominville, Jason Zucker

Defensemen: Jonas Brodin, Jared Spurgeon, Ryan Suter

Goaltenders: Devan Dubnyk

AVAILABLE PLAYERS

Forwards: Brady Brassart, Patrick Cannone, Ryan Carter, Kurtis Gabriel, Martin Hanzal, Erik Haula, Zack Mitchell, Jordan Schroeder, Eric Staal, Chris Stewart, Ryan White.

Defensemen: Victor Bartley, Matt Dumba, Christian Folin, Guillaume Gelinas, Alexander Gudbranson, Gustav Olofsson, Nate Prosser, Marco Scandella, Mike Weber.

Goaltenders: Johan Gustafsson, Darcy Kuemper, Alex Stalock.

All players who have currently effective and continuing "no movement" clauses at the time of the Expansion Draft must be protected. All first and second-year pros, as well as all unsigned draft choices, are exempt from selection.

The NHL Expansion Draft will be held Wednesday, June 21. Las Vegas will select one expansion draft-eligible player from each of the other 30 NHL teams. The Golden Knights must select the following number of players at each position: 14 forwards, nine defensemen and three goaltenders and must select a minimum of 20 players who are under contract for the 2017-18 season.

See every NHL team's protected/exposed player list at http://atnhl.com/2sGTTY8