Randy Moss, Ahmad Rashad will be added to Vikings Ring of Honor

- The Minnesota Vikings will induct Randy Moss and Ahmad Rashad into the team's Ring of Honor in 2017. Vikings owner and president Mark Wilf delivered the news to both players Wednesday.

“Randy and Ahmad are two of the most recognizable and decorated players in Vikings history,” said Wilf. “They were great players who made their marks on the NFL during their careers and were highly respected by teammates and opponents. They are as proud of their Vikings roots as we are to have them in our football family forever. Both Randy and Ahmad deserve this team honor, and we look forward to inducting them into the Ring of Honor during the 2017 season.”

Pull your 84 jerseys out! pic.twitter.com/YVUqvMd6tz — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) June 14, 2017

Randy Moss had a record-setting Rookie of the Year campaign in 1998, and finished his career ranked No. 2 in NFL history with 156 receiving touchdowns, No. 3 all-time with 15,292 yards and holds the NFL’s record for TD catches in a season with 23 as a New England Patriot in 2007.

Moss holds the Vikings career record with 41 career 100-yard games. Moss set the NFL rookie record with 17 TDs in 1998 and had 17 again in 2003, to tie the Vikings record for a season twice. In his career, Moss posted 10 seasons of 1,000+ yards, good for No. 2 in NFL history and also ranks No. 2 in NFL history with 64 career 100-yard games.

Moss went to 5 Pro Bowls (1998, ’99, ’00, ’02, ’03) with the Vikings and was All-Pro 3 times (1998, ’00, ’03) with the Vikings, was named to the 2000s Team of the Decade and started 108 of his 113 Vikings games along with 8 playoff contests. For his 14-year career, Moss had 982 receptions for 15,292 yards and 156 TDs with an average per catch of 15.6 yards. He played in 218 career games with 193 starts.



Ahmad Rashad played 7 of his 10 NFL seasons in Minnesota, with 4 Pro Bowl appearances. Rashad led the Vikings in receiving 3 times and was the first Vikings WR with consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in 1979 and 1980. Rashad had 6 seasons as a Viking with 50+ catches, tied for second-best in franchise history with Randy Moss and only trailing Cris Carter’s 11. Rashad still holds Vikings records for TD receptions in a game with 4, set against San Francisco -- also an opening-day record.

Among Rashad's career highlights was the Hail Mary pass from Tommy Kramer, a 46-yarder as time expired at Met Stadium against Cleveland on Dec. 14, 1980.

Moss and Rashad will be the Vikings first Ring of Honor inductees since 2013, as the team did not induct a former player during the two seasons at the University of Minnesota's TCF Bank Stadium or the inaugural season at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Current Vikings Ring of Honor members include: Fran Tarkenton, Alan Page, Jim Finks, Bud Grant, Paul Krause, Fred Zamberletti, Jim Marshall, Ron Yary, Korey Stringer, Mick Tingelhoff, Carl Eller, Cris Carter, Bill Brown, Jerry Burns, Randall McDaniel, Chuck Foreman, John Randle, Scott Studwell, Chris Doleman, Matt Blair and Joey Browner.