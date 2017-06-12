Burnsville pitcher Sam Carlson drafted by Seattle Mariners

Posted: Jun 12 2017 10:22PM CDT

Updated: Jun 12 2017 10:35PM CDT

(KMSP) - The big league has come knocking for Burnsville High School's Sam Carlson.

The Seattle Mariners selected the right-handed pitcher with the 55th overall pick in MLB draft.

Early predictions had projected the teen would be picked in the first round, but he was later snagged in the second round.

Carlson is committed to the University of Florida.

