Burnsville pitcher Sam Carlson drafted by Seattle Mariners

- The big league has come knocking for Burnsville High School's Sam Carlson.

The Seattle Mariners selected the right-handed pitcher with the 55th overall pick in MLB draft.

Early predictions had projected the teen would be picked in the first round, but he was later snagged in the second round.

Carlson is committed to the University of Florida.

This feeling is unbelievable. Can't wait to be a part of the @Mariners! — Sam Carlson (@samcarlson33) June 13, 2017

