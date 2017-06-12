Twins select high school SS Royce Lewis for 1st pick in draft

- The Minnesota Twins picked a high school shortstop for the first overall pick in the MLB draft.

Royce Lewis is an 18-year-old from Aliso Viejo, California, who went to Jserra Catholic High School.

He played third base and outfield until his senior year when he moved over to shortshop.

His junior year he hit a .429 batting average with nine doubles and four home runs. This year he batted .388 with 25 stolen bases and four home runs.

Lewis was named the 2017 Gatorade Player of the Year in California and a three-time Trinity League Player of the Year.

He also brought home a gold medal as a part of the USA Baseball 18U National Team with a win over Cuba in the 2016 COP ABE Pan American AAA Championship.

This is the Twins' third time with the first overall pick in the draft. The last time was in 2001 when the club selected Joe Mauer.