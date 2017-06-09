Lynx's Lindsay Whalen breaks WNBA all-time wins record

- There's no denying it. Lindsay Whalen is a winner.

And now she's the biggest winner in the WNBA.

The Lynx's Friday night victory against the Washington Mystic gave Whalen her 295th career regular season victory, making her the all-time winningest player in the WNBA.

Swin Cash previously held the record with 294 regular season wins.

“It feels great to do it with this great team and great organization that’s always given us so much support. We’ve had a great run together here and to have the most ever is pretty cool,” said Whalen. “It kind of hits you a little, because it’s been so fun to do it all these years. To say you have the most ever is pretty cool but it’s a team award. I couldn’t have done it without my great teammates over the years and I’m happy that could do it as a Lynx.”

Whalen recorded two points and six assists in Friday's game. The Lynx are currently 8-0.

Whalen is currently in her 14th WNBA season. She is a three-time WNBA champion and ranks third all-time in assists. Whalen was the first player in WNBA history to reach more than 5000 points, 2000 assists and 1500 rebounds.