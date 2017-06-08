Lynx star Lyndsay Whalen looks to make WNBA history

- One more win and Lynx star Lindsay Whalen will hold the WNBA record for most wins by a single player.

Though traditionally humble and incredibly low-key, even she realizes the gravity of this particular moment in her career.

She's currently tied with WNBA pioneer Swin Cash at 294 wins, something Whalen considers an honor in itself.

Whalen will have a chance to break Cash's record Friday at 4:00 p.m. on the road against the Washington Mystics.