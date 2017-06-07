Ex-Nebraska QB Tommy Armstrong switches to safety for Vikings

- At Winter Park, former University of Nebraska starting quarterback Tommy Armstrong is trying to make a name for himself with the Vikings, but he’ll have to do it on defense.

He's getting his chance with the Vikings at the safety position.

Head Coach Mike Zimmer loves to mold underdog athletes into gems and on Tuesday he worked one-on-one with Armstrong, which speaks volumes.

Armstong says quarterback skills of identifying formations have been helping him on the defensive side.

He also has former Husker teammates Terrell Newby and Jeremiah Sirles on hand for support.