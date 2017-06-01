Vikings players build Apple Valley playground

- Every year, the Vikings join forces with the company Kaboom to build a playground in the Twin Cities area.

On Thursday, they headed down to Apple Valley to make some kids' dreams come true.

Kids at Cedar Park Elementary got a new playground and got to meet their favorite Vikings.

It's also a fun day for the players to bond together over something other than football and of course -- they bring some muscle.

Current players, like Teddy Bridgewater and Harrison Smith, were on hand as well as former greats, including Alan Page, Mick Tingelhoff, Dave Osborn and Bob Lurtsema.

This year marks the 12th year of the program.

