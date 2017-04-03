Twins honor former coach Stelmaszek on Opening Day Sports Twins honor former coach Stelmaszek on Opening Day One of the special things of Opening Day is the Ceremonial First Pitch.

- One of the special things of Opening Day is the Ceremonial First Pitch.

Today, the Twins honored their longest tenured coach Rick Stelmaszek. “Stelly,” as he was known to countless players over his 31 year career, is battling pancreatic cancer but returned to Target Field to throw out the first pitch.

He got the job done, but there was plenty of pressure on him pre-game as players like Torii Hunter, Latroy Hawkins, Kent Hrbek and Justin Morneau all were there to make sure he got it to the plate.