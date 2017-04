Timberwolves 1-on-1: Karl Anthony Towns Sports Timberwolves 1-on-1: Karl Anthony Towns The playoff window is closing fast on the Timberwolves with only 8 games to play, and still six-and-a-half out of a playoff spot. But this group is not backing down, especially for a player like KAT.

Karl Anthony Towns is having quite a second season with 55 double doubles, the most for a big man in the league this year.

Fox 9’s Hobie Artigue sat down with him as this season comes to a close and asked him how he would define his second year in the NBA in Minnesota.