BUZZER BEATER: Watch Champlin Park's game winner over Chaska

MINNEAPOLIS (KMSP) - Sam DuBois gathered a tipped-back rebound and hit an off-balance, game-winning, buzzer-beating three-pointer to give undefeated and No. 1 Champlin Park a 53-50 win over Chaska in the Minnesota state high school boys basketball quarterfinals Wednesday morning.
Champlin Park went into halftime trailing 30-22, but stormed back in the second half behind University of Dayton-commit McKinley Wright, who finished with 30 points.
