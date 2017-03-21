Minnesota Timberwolves to unveil new logo at home finale

A new era for the Minnesota Timberwolves is dawning, or at least that’s what team ownership is hoping to convey with a rebranding campaign they plan to roll out this year, including a new logo, uniforms, team facilities, stadium renovations and events, according to a release.

The new team logo will be revealed first, unveiled next month as a part of the Timberwolves’ April 11 Fan Appreciation Night at the Target Center—the team’s final home game of the regular season against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Timberwolves CEO Ethan Casson released a video outlining the initiative and new logo Tuesday.

Team executives tapped experienced Mississippi artist Rodney Richardson to redesign the team’s logo over the last year, describing the changes in their release as an “updated color palette.” Richardson has assisted multiple NBA teams in the rebranding process, including the Charlotte Hornets, New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings.

The rest of the changes won’t be implemented until after the 2016-’17 season, the most extensive of which is a stadium redesign with new seating and concourse spaces. Adjoining team facilities are also being revamped as well.

This rebranding initiative is the latest of many changes for the organization, which is entering its first season with a new NBA G-League team in Des Moines, Iowa and recently became the first major American professional sports team to bring on a Chinese owner.