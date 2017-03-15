APPLY: 10,000 volunteers needed for Super Bowl in Minnesota [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Photo credit: Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee Sports APPLY: 10,000 volunteers needed for Super Bowl in Minnesota The Super Bowl is coming to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, and putting on the big game in a big stadium takes a big team. The applications process is now open for Crew 52 – the team of 10,000 volunteers that will welcome Super Bowl visitors to the Land of 10,000 Lakes – led by newly-retired Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway.

THE APPLICATION PROCESS: The application process includes a background check and interview, and accepted volunteers must complete training sessions before serving during the 10 days of festivities leading up to Super Bowl 52 kickoff.

THE DUTIES: Volunteers will help the host committee welcome the more than one million expected guests to the Bold North, serving at public gathering points such as airports, skyways, hotels, and official events. Volunteers are not needed inside the stadium on Game Day.

REQUIRED SHIFTS: Crew 52 volunteers will be asked to serve a minimum of 3 shifts of between 4 and 6 hours each. Benefits for volunteers include a free winter-ready uniform.

Those hoping to volunteers can log on to www.mnsuperbowl.com/Crew52 to apply and begin the process to join the Crew 52 team. Greenway sent the call for volunteers in an email message Tuesday morning:



It’s time, Minnesota.

The application to join Crew 52, our team of the best and boldest volunteers Minnesota has to offer, is officially open. And you, our Fan Email recipients, are the first to know.

So log on now to apply to be part of the Crew. And get ready to show the world your Bold.

We’re preparing to welcome more than a million visitors to the Bold North. And our Crew 52 volunteers are the people who are going to show them the best of Minnesota: our warmest welcome, an amazing winter lifestyle, and memories for a lifetime. And our Crew 52 is going to do such a great job, our visitors are going to want to come back to the Bold North for more.

So what does it take to join the Crew? We’re looking for up to 10,000 kind-hearted volunteers, who can help us extend that warm welcome to our visitors, and who can commit to three or more shifts during our 10-day festival. Crew 52 volunteers will be stationed throughout our region, welcoming guests in our airports, hotels, skyways and transit hubs, and helping make the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee’s 10-day festival a great experience for everyone. (Sorry, no volunteers in the stadium on Game Day!)

Think you have what it takes? Join me in Bold School by watching this video.

What do you get? A free uniform (winter-ready!) and a chance to be part of the biggest, boldest event to come to Minnesota in a generation.

Are you Bold enough? Apply to become a volunteer by starting your application here. And join me on Crew 52 – the kindest, boldest crew in the North.

Your Captain,

Chad Greenway