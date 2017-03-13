Gophers No. 27 in AP Poll, Middle Tennessee No. 26 Sports Gophers No. 27 in AP Poll, Middle Tennessee No. 26 It appears the No. 5 seed Gophers are an underdog heading into the first round NCAA Tournament matchup with No. 12 seed Middle Tennessee State. The latest Associated Press college basketball poll shows both Minnesota and Middle Tennessee just outside the Top 25 – Minnesota at No. 27 and Middle Tennessee one spot ahead at No. 26.

Minnesota and Middle Tennessee State are scheduled for a 3 p.m. tipoff Thursday afternoon in Milwaukee in the South Region.

If the Gophers advance past Middle Tennessee State, they will play the winner of Butler and Winthrop. North Carolina is the No. 1 seed in the South Region.

WATCH THE VIDEO: Sports Director Jim Rich chatted with Reggie Lynch about the Gophers most recent accomplishment. Lynch’s story is a great one, as the youngster transferred back to the University of Minnesota to play for his home state and now he’s leading them to the Big Dance.