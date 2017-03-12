Minnesota United to make MLS home debut Sunday amid freezing temps [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Minnesota United players practiced at TCF Bank Stadium on Friday, just two days before they are set to take the field in their home debut. Sports Minnesota United to make MLS home debut Sunday amid freezing temps Major League Soccer is about to make its debut in Minnesota. Minnesota United will take the field Sunday at TCF Bank Stadium in their first-ever MLS home game against Atlanta.

“This is going to be one of the best days in football in this state, ever,” head coach Adrian Heath said at a press conference on Friday.

The Loons opened their inaugural season on the road against the Portland Timbers last Friday, losing 5-1. They are looking to bounce back on Sunday when they face fellow expansion team Atlanta United.

“[We’re going to] show our home fans, you know, that we are a good team, and the result last week isn’t what the season’s going to be like,” Loons defender Justin Davis told Fox 9 on Friday. We’re going to come off on the right foot and give them a show.”

Weather may be a factor for the team on Sunday. Temperatures are expected to be below freezing and the metro could see snow around the time of the match.

But, it wouldn't be Minnesota if weather wasn't a factor, and it looks like the Loons will be battling the elements as well as the other team. Temperatures are expected to be below freezing at the start of Sunday's match and the metro could see snow.

The coldest temperature ever recorded at kickoff for an MLS game is 22 degrees, officials told Fox 9.

“If the snow comes, great, bring it on,” Heath said.

The team says 33,000 tickets have already been sold for Sunday’s matchup. TCF Bank Stadium has a capacity of 50,805. More than 11,000 season tickets have also been sold, nearing the cap of 11,842.

Kick-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. Gates open at TCF Bank Stadium at 2:30 p.m.

Minnesota United will play all their 2017 homes games at TCF Bank Stadium while they wait for their own stadium in St. Paul’s Snelling-Midway neighborhood to be built. The stadium is expected to be completed sometime during the 2018 season.

