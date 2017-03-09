Vikings free agency update: Matt Kalil to sign with Carolina

- The Minnesota Vikings have another spot to fill on the offensive line. Matt Kalil is expected to sign with the Carolina Panthers when NFL free agency opens at 3 p.m. Thursday, multiple sources told Fox 9 Sports.

For Kalil, it’s a family reunion, as he’ll join his brother – longtime Panthers center Ryan Kalil – in Carolina. Kalil spent last season on injured reserve with a hip injury.

Reilly Reiff (Detroit Lions), Ryan Clady (New York Jets), Kelvin Beachum (Jacksonville Jaguars) and Mike Remmers (Carolina) are other possible target for the Vikings at tackle.

SIRLES RETURNS: Wednesday, the Vikings re-signed Jeremiah Sirles, who played both guard and tackle on the injury-depleted offensive line last season. Sirles started 9 of the 13 games he played in 2016.

ADRIAN UPDATE: Adrian Peterson will officially become an unrestricted free agent Thursday after the Vikings declined to exercise the 2017 team option on Peterson’s contract. Peterson previously named the New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans as teams he would like to play for, and the New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders have also been rumored landing spots.