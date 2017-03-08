Twins Spring Ballpark Pass: Every April/May home game for $99

- The Minnesota Twins are offering a new Spring Ballpark Pass this season that gives you a ticket to every home game in April and May for $99. Opening Day is not included in the pass.

With games at Target Field in April and May, that comes out to a little more than $3 per game. Twins Spring Ballpark Pass tickets are delivered to your mobile device, allowing you Ballpark Access (no seating) to the games of your choosing.

Fans will have the ability to purchase up to 8 passes. Beginning April 4, fans with a Spring Ballpark Pass can sign into their account to view ticket inventory. When you’re ready to enter Target Field, access your tickets in the MLB.com Ballpark app, scan in with your barcode and head into the game.

To purchase the new Spring Ballpark Pass visit www.twinsbaseball.com/springpass. The Twins home opener is Monday, April 3. Tickets are still available.

