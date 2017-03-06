Richard Pitino named Big Ten Coach of the Year

- Gophers head basketball coach Richard Pitino has been named Big Ten Coach of the Year. Pitino led Minnesota to a school-record 23 wins this season -- the biggest single season turnaround in college basketball after winning just 8 games last year.

Reggie Lynch was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, Nate Mason made first Team All-Big Ten honors and Amir Coffey was named to the All-Freshmen team.

The Gophers finished the Big Ten schedule winning 8 of their final 9 games. Minnesota now heads to the Big Ten Tournament in Washington, D.C. as a No. 4 seed, awaiting the winner of the Michigan State vs Nebraska/Penn State matchup.

The Gophers are expected to be among the 68 teams selected to the NCAA Tournament next Sunday.

