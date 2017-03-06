VIDEO: Gophers' Jalen Myrick runs 4.29 40-yard dash at NFL Combine

- Former Minnesota Gophers cornerback Jalen Myrick ran a 4.29 second 40-yard dash Monday morning at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis – the fastest 40 time by a Big Ten player in NFL Combine history. WATCH VIDEO

Myrick’s mark is also just hundredths of a second behind new record holder John Ross. The wide receiver from the University of Washington ran a 4.22 over the weekend, beating the previous gold standard set by Chris Johnson (4.24) in 2008.

Myrick ran a 4.32 in his second attempt.

Congrats to former Gopher Jalen Myrick on running the fastest time in @bigten history at the NFL Combine!! #RTB #SkiUMah pic.twitter.com/QL1jfNMF3D — P.J. Fleck (@Coach_Fleck) March 6, 2017

Jalen Myrick has a 5.1 grade on a 1-10 scale, according to NFL.com. He measure 5’10 and 20 lbs. Myrick had a standout senior season for the Gophers, with 41 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 12 passes defensed and one interception.

