Chad Greenway to retire after 11 seasons with Vikings

- Chad Greenway will officially announce his retirement Tuesday after playing 11 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. Greenway finishes his NFL career ranked No. 4 in Vikings with 1,334 career tackles.

Greenway was selected No. 17 overall in the 2006 NFL Draft out of the University of Iowa – the first draft pick of the Wilf family’s ownership of the Vikings. The Mount Vernon, South Dakota native has two Pro Bowl seasons (2011 and 2012), was selected Second Team All-Pro by the Associated Press in 2012 and was voted the Vikings Defensive MVP three times (2010, 2012 and 2013) throughout his career.

In addition to his contributions to the Vikings defense, Greenway was a dedicated community servant and philanthropist. He was named the Vikings Community Man of the Year in 2011, 2014, 2015 and 2016. In 2015, Greenway was named the Byron “Whizzer” White Award winner, a league-wide honor and the highest accolade bestowed by the NFL Players Association to the player who goes above and beyond to perform community service in their team city and hometown.

Greenway created the Lead The Way Foundation, designed to enhance education and health opportunities for children and to enrich the lives of individuals and families in need. Established in 2008, the Lead The Way Foundation has positively impacted numerous families throughout Minnesota and the Upper Midwest.

MOST CAREER VIKINGS MAN OF THE YEAR HONORS

1) 7, C Matt Birk 2002-2008

2) 4, LB Chad Greenway 2011, 2014-2016

3) 3, WR Cris Carter 1997-99

MOST CAREER TACKLES (DEFENSE ONLY) IN VIKINGS HISTORY

1) LB Scott Studwell (1977-90) 1,928

2) LB Matt Blair (1974-85) 1,404

3) LB Jeff Siemon (1972-82) 1,375

4) LB Chad Greenway (2007-16) 1,334

MOST CAREER SACKS AMONG LBs IN VIKINGS HISTORY

1) Matt Blair (1974-85) 23.0

2) Ed McDaniel (1992-2001) 20.5

3) Chad Greenway (2007-16) 18.0

MOST CAREER INTs AMONG LBs IN VIKINGS HISTORY

1) Matt Blair (1974-85) 16

2t) Lonnie Warwick (1965-72) 12

2t) Roy Winston (1962-76) 12

2t) Rip Hawkins (1961-65) 12

5t) Chad Greenway (2007-16) 11

5t) Scott Studwell (1977-90) 11

5t) Jeff Siemon (1972-82) 11