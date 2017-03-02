Gophers PA announcer retires after 31 years at Williams Arena Sports Gophers PA announcer retires after 31 years at Williams Arena After announcing Gophers games at Williams Arena for 31 years, PA announcer Dick Jonckowski is hanging up his microphone.

Thursday night’s Gopher men's basketball game was the last game he will announce at the arena.

Jonckowski says he never thought much about being a public address announcer when he was a kid, but grew up listening to some of the greats.

He says it feels good to know he's made history at Williams Arena.

“Out of all the years I've been here, 31, one of the most I guess gratifying thing for me is the fact there's only been two of us [PA announcers} in the history of this building," said Jonckowski.

Jonckowski will still be calling Gophers baseball games this season.

