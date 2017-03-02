FOX 26 Houston reporter doesn't know he's interviewing Adrian Peterson Sports FOX 26 Houston reporter doesn't know he's interviewing Adrian Peterson Adrian Peterson is soon to be an unrestricted free agent, and he’s apparently unrecognizable as well. Our friends at FOX 26 Houston were interviewing people on the street for a story about how to stay safe in a road rage situation.

Check out the moment FOX 26 reporter John Donnelly realized the “driver” he was interviewing was The Adrian Peterson.

So, what did Peterson have to say about road rage?

“Kind of slammed on the brakes in front of me and I was able to maneuver and get around him. It took everything in me not to flip him the bird,” Peterson told FOX 26. “Let them go around you. Let them win. Life is too short.”

