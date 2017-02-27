AP Top 25 snubs surging Gophers

MINNEAPOLIS (KMSP) - Minnesota is ranked No. 26 in this week's Associated Press Top 25 men's college basketball poll. The Gophers couldn't crack the Top 25, but are the first team listed in the poll's "others receiving votes."

The Gophers have won 7 straight games, including a pair of double-digit victories this week. Minnesota beat Maryland 89-75 on the road and beat Penn State 81-71 at Williams Arena.

Associated Press College Basketball Top 25 - Feb. 27

1. Kansas (58)     26-3
2. Villanova (2)   27-3
3. UCLA (3)        26-3
4. Gonzaga (2)     29-1
5. North Carolina  25-5
6. Oregon          26-4
7. Arizona         26-4
8. Louisville      23-6
9. Kentucky        24-5
10. West Virginia   23-6
11. Baylor          23-6
12. Florida         23-6
13. Butler          23-6
14. SMU             25-4
15. Florida State   23-6
16. Purdue          23-6
17. Duke            22-7
18. Cincinnati      25-4
19. Notre Dame      22-7
20. Saint Mary's    26-3
21. Wichita State   27-4
22. Wisconsin       22-7
23. Virginia        19-9
24. Iowa State      19-9 
25. Miami           20-8

Others receiving votes: Minnesota 66, Oklahoma State 54, Dayton 32, Michigan 14, Middle Tennessee 13, Creighton 12, Southern Cal 7, Michigan State 3, Monmouth 3, Vermont 2, VCU 2, Virginia Tech 2, Arkansas 1, BYU 1, Maryland 1, Princeton 1.


