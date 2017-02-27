AP Top 25 snubs surging Gophers Sports AP Top 25 snubs surging Gophers Minnesota is ranked No. 26 in this week's Associated Press Top 25 men's college basketball poll. The Gophers couldn't crack the Top 25, but are the first team listed in the poll's "others receiving votes."

- Minnesota is ranked No. 26 in this week's Associated Press Top 25 men's college basketball poll. The Gophers couldn't crack the Top 25, but are the first team listed in the poll's "others receiving votes."

The Gophers have won 7 straight games, including a pair of double-digit victories this week. Minnesota beat Maryland 89-75 on the road and beat Penn State 81-71 at Williams Arena.

Associated Press College Basketball Top 25 - Feb. 27

1. Kansas (58) 26-3

2. Villanova (2) 27-3

3. UCLA (3) 26-3

4. Gonzaga (2) 29-1

5. North Carolina 25-5

6. Oregon 26-4

7. Arizona 26-4

8. Louisville 23-6

9. Kentucky 24-5

10. West Virginia 23-6

11. Baylor 23-6

12. Florida 23-6

13. Butler 23-6

14. SMU 25-4

15. Florida State 23-6

16. Purdue 23-6

17. Duke 22-7

18. Cincinnati 25-4

19. Notre Dame 22-7

20. Saint Mary's 26-3

21. Wichita State 27-4

22. Wisconsin 22-7

23. Virginia 19-9

24. Iowa State 19-9

25. Miami 20-8

Others receiving votes: Minnesota 66, Oklahoma State 54, Dayton 32, Michigan 14, Middle Tennessee 13, Creighton 12, Southern Cal 7, Michigan State 3, Monmouth 3, Vermont 2, VCU 2, Virginia Tech 2, Arkansas 1, BYU 1, Maryland 1, Princeton 1.