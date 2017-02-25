Twins single-game tickets go on sale

- Dedicated Minnesota Twins fans lined up at the Target Field box office as single-game tickets went on sale.

Starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, baseball fans could buy single-game tickets online or at the stadium box office, but Twins fan Bob Evans said he likes picking out his tickets in person.

"Like to have a ticket, like to have a real ticket," said Evans. "A lot of sporting events, you can’t get a real ticket any more."

Last season, the Twins struggled, finished last in the AL Central Division and in the league with a record of 59 - 103.

Evans says he's excited for the talent and hopes the young team finds its stride this season.

"Target Field is always fun to be here, regardless of how the team is doing," said Evans.