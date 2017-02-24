'Row the Boat' Goldy Gopher becomes bobblehead

- University of Minnesota football head coach PJ Fleck's famous phrase is getting the bobblehead treatment.

On Friday, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled a limited edition University of Minnesota bobblehead of team mascot Goldy Gopher rowing a boat.

Fleck's phrase "Row the Boat" is a mantra he used to cope with the loss of his infant son and symbolizes a "never give up mentality."

Earlier this month, Fleck finalized an agreement with his previous school Western Michigan University to make the phrase his intellectual property.

The bobbleheads can be preordered online for $40. They are expected to ship this July.

The bobbleheads are officially licensed and will be individually numbered.