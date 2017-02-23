Gophers win streak continues with big win over Maryland Sports Gophers win streak continues with big win over Maryland With a big win over the University of Maryland, Gophers men's basketball team gets yet another "W" in the win column on their way to six straight victories.

They've come a long way, following a year with only two conference wins last season.

Almost exactly a year ago, the Gophers beat Maryland to snap a 13-game losing skid in conference play.

Wednesday night, they beat the Terrapins again, but this time it was to add another win to their impressive six-game winning streak. It’s quite a turnaround for a team that's taking it to the next level just one season after being in the basement of the Big Ten.

The quick turnaround caught many by surprise from fans to former Gophers, including Jamal Abu Shamala.

"From the start of the season, I noticed something different about this team," said Shamala. "Coach Pitino has done a terrific job."

Shamala was in these players’ shoes just a few years ago, playing in the NCAA tournament team back in 2009.

This year’s team should be headed for that same postseason path with more in store following this strong stretch.

"The way that they're playing together… they have what it takes," said Shamala.