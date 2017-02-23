Why the Minnesota Timberwolves didn't trade Ricky Rubio

- The NBA trade deadline has passed and Ricky Rubio is still the point guard of the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Wolves were rumored to be in deep talks with the New York Kicks to trade Rubio for Derrick Rose. Timberwolves head coach and president of basketball operations Tom Thibodeau addressed the media after the trade deadline Thursday.

"I love our team, I love the way we're working.” Thibodeau said. "If there was a deal that made sense, we would've made it."

According to the Associated Press, the Knicks were also seeking 6’10 second-year forward Nemanja Bjelica in a trade with Minnesota. But ESPN’s Marc Stein reports a deadline offer was in place that was a straight Rubio-Rose swap, and “Minnesota ultimately decided to walk away.”

Thibobeau wouldn't comment on how close they were or were not to a trade. He said things were thrown around, but ultimately didn't make sense.

“This time of the year, you listen to everyone and we felt that we’re good where we are," Thibodeau said.

The coach added that he did not talk to Rubio before or after the deadline.

So bottom line the Wolves had talks w the Knicks but didn't come close to a deal. Next up game vs Mavericks tomorrow in Dallas — Dawn Mitchell (@DawnAtFOX9) February 23, 2017

Rubio and Rose, and big names like Chicago’s Jimmy Butler and Indiana’s Paul George were on every NBA writer’s radar as the deadline approached, but very few big names were moved after the All-Star Weekend trade that sent Demarcus Cousins from Sacramento to New Orleans.

Here’s a look at some of the deadline day deals from around the NBA:

Oklahoma City Thunder get Taj Gibson, Doug McDermott, 2018 second round pick

Chicago Bulls get Joffrey Lauvergne, Anthony Morrow, Cameron Payne.

Dallas Mavericks get Nerlens Noel

Philadelphia 76ers get Andrew Bogut, Justin Anderson, first round pick (Top 18 protected)

Denver Nuggets get Roy Hibbert

Milwaukee Bucks get future second round pick