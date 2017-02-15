Row the Boat transfer finalized between PJ Fleck, Western Michigan

- Row the Boat is officially coming to the University of Minnesota. Western Michigan University and Gophers head coach PJ Fleck have finalized an agreement to make the “Row the Boat” mantra the intellectual property of Coach fleck, WMU confirmed Wednesday.

As part of the agreement, Fleck will make an annual donation of $10,000 to support a scholarship to be awarded to a Western Michigan football player. The Fleck Family Football Scholarship will be awarded each year beginning in fall 2017. Fleck previously donated $50,000 to WMU to help renovate the Waldo Stadium coaches offices. Western Michigan will also retain the right to use "Row the Boat" in its football materials and displays.

Row the Boat is a life-guiding mantra that is very special to Fleck – a way he coped with the loss of an infant son.

“It's a major staple in my own personal life. It has a lot of personal meaning, but it can bring a lot of people together,” Fleck said at his introductory press conference. “Like I said before, we need everybody rowing in the same direction, same speed, same efficiency. It's going to take all of us, everybody. And, again, a lot of people in this room you might like me already. A lot of people in this room may not like me already. That's okay. One thing I am, I am not perfect, but I am real. You won't meet a more real person in the entire world, and that's what we're going to continue to do as we move forward, and row the boat will be a part of that. “

A licensing agreement for "Row the Boat" between WMU and Harlan Sports Management, details the complete phrase ownership and use decisions.

